Community Briefs
DANVILLE
Library to re-open, used book sale resumes
Danville Public Library will re-open its building for patron browsing on Monday at 9 a.m. In-person programming and public meeting room reservations will resume on Monday, February 28.
“On behalf of the Library Board of Trustees and Library staff, I want to thank the community for their patience and understanding for our reduced services during the Omicron wave of the pandemic,” stated Library Executive Director Jennifer Hess. “We look forward to returning to our standard operations.”
The Library will host a vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Library will be open on Monday, Feb. 21, President’s Day.
The Danville Library Foundation continues to offer used books for sale. Books, DVDs and CDs are available for purchase by a “pay what you can” donation.
The Library will continue to offer curbside pickup and/or home delivery. To reserve materials, a meeting room or to donate books, please call the library at 217-477-5220.
The Library recommends that patrons wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards while visiting. As a reminder, children age eleven or under are not to be left unattended in the library or on library grounds by caregivers. Children age eleven and under must be accompanied by a caregiver age sixteen or older.
The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. The library website address is www.danvillepubliclibrary.org. The Library is open Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday–Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arena board meeting today
There will be a meeting of the executive committee of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition and Office Building Authority today at 12:15 p.m. The committee is the entity that oversees Palmer Arena.
The meeting will be virtual and conduct via Zoom.
To connect, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3537026634?pwd=VU1Kbjc4NkVrRE55R0NPWk5rMjVDZz09; meeting ID: 353 702 6634; Passcode: Ym62Es.
HOOPESTON
Police officer applications sought
The Hoopeston Police Department is taking applications for certified police officers. Part-time certification will be recognized.
Applications will be ongoing, There is no deadline for applications from certified officers.
Contact the police department, 301 W. Main St., Hoopeston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.