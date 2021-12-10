Signal repairs slated at Fairchild-Gilbert
The City of Danville announced that traffic signal repairs at the intersection of Fairchild and Gilbert streets will begin Monday evening. The work is scheduled to be completed by the following morning.
During this time, the traffic signals will not be operational and the intersection will become a four-way stop.
The work will begin at 9 p.m. on Monday and continue through the night. This will affect motorists traveling in all directions through the intersection.
City officials advise motorists to choose an alternate route. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone and be attentive to changes in signage in the area.
All of these events are scheduled weather permitting.
For more information, please contact David Ruwe, operations administrator, 217-431-2395.
Food for fines at Westville library
Westville Public Library is collecting non-perishable food items. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 14. If you donate to the food drive you may be eligible to have up to $15 of your library fines waived.
A plastic bag of food may be worth up to $10 in fines and a large paper grocery sack may be eligible for up to $15 in waived fines.
Food For Fines may only be used toward fines on Westville Public Library books.
Please call the library at 217-267-3170 for further information. The library is located at 233 S. State St. in Westville.
YPN group hosts holiday party
The Vermilion County Young Professionals Network will host an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party today from 2-5 p.m. at the Big Thorn Farm and Brewery, 14274 600 North road, Georgetown.
There will be no formal meeting, just holiday fun. Families are invited. A cash bar will be available.
