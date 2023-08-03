Pettice family reunion
The Pettice family reunion will begin at noon on Sunday in the White Oak Barn at Kennekuk County Park.
Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish.
DACC hosting block party
Danville Area Community College will host its first-ever community Back to School Block Party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the 2000 E. Main St. parking lot at DACC’s Danville campus location. Everyone is invited to attend.
Parking, admission and most activities are free. A few activities will have minimal cash charges. Food trucks will also be on hand. Visitors should plan on using cash only, as many vendors will not accept debit or credit cards.
Planned activities include the Hip Hop Xpress Bus with DJ Silkee, music, carnival games, inflatables, Respawn Gaming trailer, henna tattoos, face painting, a rock wall, prizes, and more.
Bring the family for a first-ever Back-to-School send off – DACC’s Block Party. Contact Alexis or Victoria at recruitment@dacc.edu for questions or more information.
Local author book signing
Danville Public Library will hold a book signing on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the first floor meeting room for local author and Danville native Tina Nelson-Jackson.
Nelson-Jackson’s book, “Mentoring Matters! An Evaluation Study of a Mentoring Program Designed for Misbehaving Black Boys,” was published earlier this year.
DROC’s neighborhood cookout
Danville Restoring Our Community will host its seventh annual back to school neighborhood cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Garfield Park.
There will be free bookbags, music, food, dental screening and more.
Forest Park Owls
Danville Public Library will host Mark H.X. Glenshaw from noon to 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the first floor meeting room of the library, 319 N. Vermilion St.
Glenshaw will share “Forest Park Owls: Mating, Nesting and Owlets,” including what he’s observed and documented in his experiences.
Hoskins reunion
The Hoskins family reunion will be held at Millie Curtis Park on Saturday starting around noon.
This year’s theme is honoring service members past and present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.