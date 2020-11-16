DANVILLE
Clothes for Kids event set for Dec. 5
The Danville Police Department will host its annual Clothes for Kids (Shop with a Cop) event on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Kohl's, 3703 N. Vermilion St.
The event allows each child — who has been selected through their school — to purchase clothing items (coat/jacket, shoes, pants, etc.) the child needs up to $100.
Social distancing rules will be followed during the event and everyone involved must wear a mask.
Special meeting set for Wednesday
There will be a special meeting of the board of directors of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition & Office Building Authority on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The only major agenda listed is selection of an auditor.
The Building & Grounds Committee as well as the Finance Committee of the building authority will meet at 5:30 p.m.
To participate by phone, the dial-in number is: 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is: 882 9525 9058, and the passcode is 842654.
To attend by Zoom online conference, here is the link text:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82851916360?pwd=MkJMTFFscnNHM0ZuYU5ZcTc2SG0yQT09.
December planning commission meeting canceled
The Danville Planning & Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, has been canceled due to lack of voting items.
The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place at 5:15 PM on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in the community room on the lower level of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.