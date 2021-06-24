Campers with the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College summer equine program on June 18 showcased their newly learned skills to family and friends with activities such as trotting and barrel guiding.
The Terre Haute college hosted three weeks of equine camps for children in second grade through seniors in high school; campers came from as far away as Chicago to attend.
The three-week program offered one week of intermediate/advanced camp and two weeks worth of beginner camps.
The camp sessions each lasted one week and ended with the campers participating in a show allowing them to demonstrate their newly learned skills with their horse.
“Some campers that come to us have experience riding,” said John Mace, director of conferences and events for the college. “When some of our beginners come, they have no experience and have never been on a horse. We take them from never being on a horse to being able to ride around the arena.”
Campers learn skills such as sitting in the saddle properly, grooming and cleaning up after horses, the proper way to use different equipment and perfect already existing skills.
“They start making friends,” Mace said. “I see that in the beginners too, because they’re all a little scared to start talking to each other, but by the end of the week they’re all huddled around each other talking about their day. The horses are a common bond and that is what brings them together.”
Not only do campers bond with each other, but they bond with the horses as well.
“Our advanced riders bring their own horses and are able to practice on them,” he said. “The intermediate [riders] are able to use the college’s horses. It’s neat that the girls are able to brag about their horses and get to showcase them to the other riders. They are assigned one horse for the entire week and they really get to know them. That is their horse for the week and they take ownership and pride in that. The grooming, washing and taking care of the stalls, they all do it together. It’s a group of community and friendship.”
All camps take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with certain days varying. Each camp costs $250.
The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 2021 summer equine camps are currently filled.
The program opens registration for each summer in February at https://www.smwc.edu/summer-camp-woods-/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.