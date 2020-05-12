DANVILLE — COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of another annual city event.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions that were mandated by the governor, "it is with great sadness that the MLK Committee and the City of Danville Human Relations Commission have decided to cancel Community Day, which was scheduled for Sunday, July 12, 2020," came a statement this week.
"So much planning goes into a big event such as Community Day. Based on the phases that the governor has implemented for the State of Illinois, there was no choice but to cancel Community Day. The MLK Committee and the Human Relations Commission are looking forward to Community Day in 2021."
This year's event would have been the 27th annual Community Day at Lincoln Park.
The free event includes food, singing and other programs and fun activities for children.
