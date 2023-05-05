Members of Danville’s District 118 School Board recently discussed results of the latest state report card on the district’s performance, and the results did not make many people happy.
Battling back after two years of on-and-off remote learning during the COVID epidemic, the report card showed deficiencies in many areas.
Perhaps one of the most troubling areas, due mainly to the tone it sets for students throughout their educational career, regarded the measurement of students’ abilities coming into kindergarten. According to the state report, 42 percent of incoming kindergarten pupils are not ready to learn.
The report noted that only 12.8 percent of the new students showed adequate readiness in social/emotional levels as well as in the areas of language, literacy and math. Fifty-one percent of the students were not developmentally ready in any of these areas.
District administrators pointed out that these deficiencies require teachers to work with these students so they can catch up to the rest of the class. That extra effort then ripples through the school year, holding many students back from achieving expected goals.
Part of these problems can be attributed to the COVID lockdown, as well as inadequate and a lack of affordable day care and preschool opportunities for children.
Parents, however, must recognize they are the reason many of these students arrive at kindergarten lacking the appropriate skills. Teachers and schools haven’t had the opportunity to work with these children. It’s the parents who have fallen short.
Parents should work to ensure their children are ready for kindergarten. Reading aloud to children from infancy is a critical factor in the development of language skills and in developing a love of learning.
Parents must work with teachers to help children learn necessary lessons outside the classroom, too. Helping children learn their numbers and other basic lessons goes a long way to ensure their success in the classroom.
School and state officials could develop a plan to help parents who might not have mastered these skills themselves. Adult basic education classes are available at Danville Area Community College, but not all parents can afford to take the time for formal classes — and some might not want to admit their own lack of education. Including some sort of incentive program to encourage these parents to learn would go a long way toward improving their children’s readiness for kindergarten.
Starting school without a solid foundation of skills can create a difficult path to learning for children. When teachers have to work to catch up the students lack readiness, everyone falls behind — and that difficulty can follow some students all the way through school and into adulthood.
A child’s education is the result of a partnership between the parents and the teachers. Both elements involved must perform their duties to the best of their abilities to create a success story for every student. When one partner falls short, it’s the children who suffer the consequences.
The state’s report card should serve as a wake-up call for parents, too.
Commercial-News Editorial Board
