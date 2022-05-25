INDIANAPOLIS – Kenny Moore II was on the sideline Wednesday, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and doing his best to blend into his surroundings.
The Pro Bowl cornerback didn’t take part in the first Indianapolis Colts practice open to media this spring, and his absence wasn’t injury related.
Moore is unhappy with his contract, which has two years remaining and makes him the ninth-highest paid player on the roster in terms of annual average ($8.325 million). The four-year extension was signed in 2019 before Moore blossomed into arguably the best slot corner in the NFL.
At the time, it was a reward for a player who had outplayed his contract as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State. But now an argument can be made Moore is being paid less than his market value.
He’s scheduled to make $6.75 million this season and $7.545 million in 2023, but through his agent he’s made the team aware he’d like to adjust those numbers.
So far, he’s been anything but a distraction to the team’s offseason work. Despite not participating in practice, he was in consistent communication with teammates and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
“Everything is voluntary at this point,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Obviously, you guys know how we feel about Kenny. Every player has to make their own decision. We love Kenny. We’re going to continue to work hard and get the guys ready who are here.
“I’m glad he’s here. I know he didn’t get the work today, but (I’m) thankful he’s here and seeing and hearing everything that goes on.”
Moore tied career highs last season with four interceptions and 13 passes broken up. He also set career highs with 102 tackles and six tackles for loss, while being named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.
The all-star nod triggered a $250,000 salary escalator for this season and a $100,000 escalator next year.
But Moore ranks 29th among cornerbacks in annual salary and is scheduled to make nearly $2 million less on average than new teammate Stephon Gilmore.
Indianapolis also signed veteran Brandon Facyson to a free-agent deal this offseason. Moore is expected to start alongside Gilmore, with Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers battling for the third cornerback role.
It’s unclear how long Moore plans to remain on the sideline as a negotiating tactic.
“I’m not worried,” Reich said. “That doesn’t mean it won’t stretch into training camp. I hope whatever needs to get worked out, whether that’s something or nothing – I’m just all positive energy towards Kenny because we love him and need him, but we are going to play with who is here and who is ready to go play.
“We’ll just continue to get ready, and we’re just super excited about this season – super excited about the work we’re getting now and that we’ll get in training camp.”
BACKUP PLAN
Reich’s relationship with quarterback Nick Foles played a big role in the veteran signing a two-year deal Monday to back up Matt Ryan.
The pair won a Super Bowl together with the Philadelphia Eagles and have remained fans of one another from afar.
The reunion is something both men embrace, and it was important to Foles to sign more than a one-year deal. He’s got a growing family that includes two young children with a third on the way, and he’s not looking to move around a lot for the remainder of his career.
“I want to be here,” Foles said. “I know this is the latter part of my career, and I just – I mean, my goal was to be here. Whatever role it is, as long as I can play, as long as they want me, as long as it’s a healthy environment, everyone’s getting along, I think that’s the big thing.
“And that was something my wife and I did a lot of talking about this offseason was just being somewhere where it’s a healthy culture, where the team’s great. This has been a really talented team for many years. They’ve been building. Being in this locker room for a few days, you can see it has great leadership.
“Frank allows his players to take over the leadership role, which I think is really special, and it’s been obvious since I’ve been here. … I’m not looking to go anywhere else. I want to be here in Indianapolis.”
CHOOSE LOVE
Reich spent a decade of his playing career with the Buffalo Bills, and the recent mass shooting in the city hit the head coach close to home.
He and Colts owner Jim Irsay have made sizable donations to The Buffalo Together Fund, which benefits the survivors of the May 14 shooting, and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.
“With the tragic events that have happened in Buffalo – and, of course, even in Texas – I mean, really heavy hearts,” Reich said at the start of his media availability Wednesday. “It hit my wife and I hard, and we’ve talked and prayed about it a lot – have a lot of people back there, got calls from people back there right away that we know, a friend in the neighborhood.
“So it’s serious business as we all know. Proud to work for an organization in the Colts that – just talking with Mr. Irsay, and the Bills are obviously doing a good job supporting in the community there, we want to kind of join their efforts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.