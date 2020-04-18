INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard has made some tough calls during his four offseasons as general manager of the Indianapolis Colts.
Trading the 13th overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner last month was not among them.
“I thought it was very easy,” Ballard said Friday during a conference call with media. “Here is a 26-year-old, he’s got everything we stand for – high character, he’s a producer. I mean all you have to do is put on the Super Bowl game.
“The great players produce in the big games. Just watch the Super Bowl game. I mean that guy played his (rear end) off, and he was disruptive the entire game. He’s durable, he’s got the character (and) he plays a premium position in this defense. It was an easy decision, easy decision.”
An all-pro and widely viewed as one of the three best current players at his position in the league, Buckner has 28.5 sacks and 38 tackles for loss in four NFL seasons. He had 7.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last season.
During the Super Bowl, he and teammate Nick Bosa arguably were the two best players on the field until Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the final seven minutes. Buckner finished with six tackles, including 1.5 sacks, while playing 76% of the 49ers’ defensive snaps.
He also will be expected to complete the “Tampa-2” blueprint Ballard has been building with Indianapolis’ defense since his arrival in 2017. The scheme, popularized by head coach Tony Dungy during his days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, boasts three star-making positions.
Kenny Moore II has filled the versatile cornerback role Ronde Barber played so ably for the Bucs’ Super Bowl championship team. Darius Leonard is an all-pro performer at the weakside linebacker spot Derrick Brooks built a Hall of Fame career playing in Tampa Bay. And Buckner has been imported to become the Colts’ version of Warren Sapp.
That’s why Ballard was comfortable with the cost – both in terms of draft capital and the four-year, $84 million contract extension Buckner agreed to along with the trade.
“I know the 13th pick is a high price, but we haven’t made a lot of big moves like this, and a chance to acquire a player of this caliber with this character, I thought it was a no-brainer,” Ballard said. “Matter of fact, I held my freaking breath, praying that it was going to get done. I couldn’t be more pleased about getting this young man into this organization, and I think you will see the same things I see here going forward.
“I mean he is a young guy – and, look, premium players cost a premium price. I mean that is the cost of having a great player. We are going to have some more coming up in the next couple of years on our own team that are going to cost a lot of money, but that is the price of having good players. If you want to have good players, they’re going to cost you a lot of money. I thought at the end of the day, the 13th pick versus DeForest was a no-brainer.”
RHODES WARRIOR
Buckner and quarterback Philip Rivers get the majority of the attention, but the Colts also added a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback in Xavier Rhodes.
Released by the Minnesota Vikings after a pair of disappointing injury-riddled seasons, there is significant question about how much the 2013 first-round pick still has left in the tank. But Indianapolis feels comfortable with the move in part because it has a pair of coaches on the staff – defensive backs coaches Jonathan Gannon and Alan Williams – who previously worked with Rhodes in Minneapolis.
“He is only 29 years old,” Ballard said. “He’s got some unique traits, and we think we can get him back to playing at that level. I think he is pretty hungry. I think being released by Minnesota sparked a fire in him.
“It’s fun. It is going to be fun to watch him play with a chip on his shoulder. I think he can still be a high performer for us.”
There was a more difficult move made at cornerback this spring. Before signing Rhodes, the Colts released 29-year-old Pierre Desir – a star during the 2018 playoff run and the team’s 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominee.
“(Cutting) Pierre was tough because he is such a great kid and a great human being,” Ballard said. “But, at the end of the day, we made a decision that we thought was the best thing for the team here this year and going forward.”
WAITING GAME
Indianapolis must decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on safety Malik Hooker’s rookie deal by May 5, but Ballard said there’s no rush.
“We have a little time,” he said. “When I get through the draft, we’ll sit down and we’ll talk about the direction we’re going to go there.”
