SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — With the season on the line, the Danville Area Community College softball team made sure that it would not end.
Down 3-0 going into the seventh inning, the Lady Jaguars tied the game up and then scored three more in the 11th to get the 6-3 win over Independence (Kan.) in the consolation bracket of the NJCAA Division II Tournament.
Independence scored a run in each of the first, fourth and sixth innings before the Lady Jaguars made their move.
Amaria Wall got things start with an RBI single to score Ashlynn McTagertt before Hayden Smith had a two-RBI single to tie the game up.
In the 11th, Beth Pavy drive in Kennedy Hudson with an RBI single and Smith doubled to bring in Pavy and Ali Grezenbach to solidify the lead.
“It was an all-team effort,” DACC coach Matt Cervantes said. “Hayden Smith was a beast in the box and came up big in clutch situations in the 9-hole for us. Her last at bat, she saw 22-23 pitches alone and she did a great job fighting it off and was able to get that two-run double.”
Raven Morrison got the win with 15 strikeouts after a slow start.
“Raven was absolutely phenomenal in the circle,” Cervantes said. “As the game went on she just got stronger and stronger. Most of those situations, you see pitchers decrease but it seems that Raven was hitting on all cylinders. All and all, the team found ways to fight together.”
The Jaguars concluded the night playing Des Moines Area Community College. The results of the game are on www.commercial-news.com.
It is all hands on deck and we are going to work together as a team to work through this,” Cervantes said.
The Lady Jaguars started the tournament on Tuesday by scoring a run in the first inning against Kirkwood, but the Eagles scored 10 runs in the bottom of the inning and went on to a 13-1 win in five innings.
“It was uncharacteristic of us,” Cervantes said. “Kyleigh (Weller) had been pitching well for us all year and had a 1.56 ERA and it was very different and uncharacteristic. There were some opportunities where we could have made the game closer and some balls that we hit were just caught. That is just softball and some times these things happen. It seemed that everything hit went through a hole and everything we hit was caught, so we hope we can rebound and get after it.”
Ashlynn McPeak had the lone RBI for the Lady Jaguars and had one of the team’s two hits. Beth Pavy had the other while Danielle Shuey scored the run.
Weller gave up six runs on six hits in her 1/3 start with Rylee Richey and Makenzee Legg finishing out the game.
Cervantes said that a game like this got the team ready to go in the consolation bracket
“I think it is one of those things that it could be a time to criticize or a time that we are here to regroup and get after it,” Cervantes said. “This group is special to us and the program and to be one of the best program sin the country. It is about let’s get up and play at 10 a.m.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.