The NCAA football oversight committee Thursday finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.
The proposed model goes to the Division I Council, which the NCAA said will act on it Wednesday. The proposal is expected to pass.
With the pandemic wiping out spring practice for most teams, along with the usual required summer activities for players such as weigh training and film study, a plan was needed to make up for the lost preparation time.
A proposed schedule had been circulating among NCAA members during the last week. Oversight committee chairman Shane Lyons, who is athletic director at West Virginia, told AP a few final tweaks were made Thursday.
“This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” Lyons said.
The final version permits teams to conduct the maximum six hours of unpadded walk-throughs per week while also requiring two days off for the players.
The extra two weeks of walk-throughs, weight training, conditioning and film study will be limited to 20 hours per week total and can begin 14 days prior to the start of normal 29-day preseason practice.
Teams are allowed to begin preseason practice 29 days before their scheduled first game.
Most major college football teams are set to kick off their seasons around Labor Day weekend, with a handful starting as early as Aug. 29.
Voluntary workouts for football players have begin on some campuses this week and more are expected to welcome back athletes throughout June.
Mandatory athletic activities like training and film study can begin in July before the 14-day walk-through portion of the preseason begins.
Teams will be required to complete at least the usual 29-day preseason before they can play games.
Bielema sues Razorback Foundation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema, now an assistant with the New York Giants, has filed a $7 million lawsuit against the Arkansas Razorback Foundation.
The lawsuit, filed Friday, says the foundation that supports Arkansas athletics breached a contractual obligation to pay him about $12 million — the amount of the buyout agreement Bielema signed in January 2018 after he was fired.
Marshall Ney, the attorney for the Razorback Foundation, believes Bielema is the one who owes. The foundation sent Bielema a letter on Jan. 31, 2019, demanding that he return money it had already paid him in monthly buyout payments.
“What I can share at this point before digesting the entire document is that the Foundation previously demanded that Bret Bielema return the $4,555,833.29 that had been paid to him prior to the Foundation’s discovery of his multiple material breaches of the agreement,” Ney wrote in an e-mail. “It appears that Bielema filed suit in order to avoid being sued.”
The 64-page lawsuit says the Razorback Foundation’s unwillingness to pay Bielema stems from its conclusion that he hasn’t tried hard enough to find another job to offset money the school owed.
Bielema went 68-24 in seven seasons at Wisconsin before heading to Arkansas. He finished with a 29-34 mark with the Razorbacks and was fired in November 2017.
In July 2018, the New England Patriots hired Bielema as a consultant to head coach Bill Belichick. He became the Patriots defensive line coach in the 2019 season. In January, the New York Giants and new head coach, Joe Judge, hired Bielema as outside linebackers’ coach and senior assistant.
Georgia Tech installing turf
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is installing artificial turf on Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the 2020 season.
The change from natural grass will make the facility available for more uses, including concerts. School officials also say artificial turf will be less expensive to maintain.
Georgia Tech previously had artificial turf from 1971 through 1994. The school announced Tuesday the installation of the new playing surface is expected to be completed in late July.
Athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement the artificial turf “will provide our student-athletes with the safest, most consistent playing surface available today.”
Stansbury said the new field will allow Grant Field to be available, including for practices, every day of the year “as opposed to the very limited number of events, practices and workouts that can safely be held on a natural surface.”
Georgia Tech has an indoor practice facility which includes artificial turf. Even so, coach Geoff Collins said the ability to practice and play on artificial turf in the stadium “will be a huge advantage” for the team.
