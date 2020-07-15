Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.