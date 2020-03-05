LAS VEGAS — Jordan Schakel’s teammates kept telling him to shoot. San Diego State needed every basket to avoid a major upset.
Schakel scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as the fifth-ranked Aztecs rallied for a 73-60 win over Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday.
Schakel, who shot 1 of 5 in the first half, hit four 3-pointers in the second half for the top-seeded Aztecs (29-1), who rode a 21-3 run to their 13th consecutive quarterfinal victory.
“Nothing different happened,” Schakel said. “I just had to keep shooting. My teammates continued to keep finding me and believing in me, so I thank them for that.”
Yanni Wetzell and Malachi Flynn had 16 points each for San Diego State, which is hoping to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After surviving the scare from Air Force, SDSU plays the winner of Boise State-UNLV in the semifinals.
Flynn, the Mountain West’s player of the year and defensive player of the year, had three steals, seven rebounds and eight assists to offset a 4-of-10 shooting performance.
AJ Walker scored 18 points for Air Force (12-20), which advanced by beating Fresno State on Wednesday. Walker came off a 24-point game against the Bulldogs.
“It’s Thursday, but it felt like a Saturday championship game the way the two teams played and slugged at each other,” Falcons coach Dave Pilipovich said. “We were good today. We did some really good things.”
Seniors Caleb Morris (12 points) and Sid Tomes (10 points) were the other Falcons in double figures.
“Credit to them,” Tomes said. “That’s why they’re ranked so high in the country.”
Drake 75 Illinois State 65
ST. LOUIS — Liam Robbins had 18 points as Drake defeated Illinois State 75-65 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.
Anthony Murphy and Garrett Sturtz added 17 points apiece for the Bulldogs (19-13), while Jonah Jackson chipped in 15. Sturtz also had eight rebounds.
Keith Fisher III had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Redbirds (10-21). Antonio Reeves added 13 points. Zach Copeland had 11 points.
Valparaiso 58 Evansville 55
ST. LOUIS — Donovan Clay posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Valparaiso edged past Evansville 58-55 in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney on Thursday night.
John Kiser’s dunk for the Crusaders with four seconds left capped the scoring.
Ben Krikke had 10 points for Valparaiso (17-15). Javon Freeman-Liberty added seven rebounds and six assists.
K.J. Riley had 17 points for the Purple Aces (9-23). Noah Frederking added 13 points. Sam Cunliffe had 10 points.
