CHAMPAIGN — In the first month of the college basketball season, the Illinois Fighting Illini were 7-2 with wins over nationally-ranked teams in UCLA and Texas.
Since that upset win over the Longhorns in Madison Square Garden, the Fighting Illini have gone 2-3 with their only wins coming against Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman and all three losses coming to power-5 opponents.
Illinois (9-5 overall) suffered its third straight conference loss on Wednesday night with a 73-60 setback at Northwestern as the Wildcats snapped an 8-game losing streak to the Illini.
And while it seems like it should have been a very frustrating night, Illinois coach Brad Underwood found optimism.
“In a crazy kind of way, I felt pretty good after the Northwestern game,’’ said Underwood on Friday. “We are not that far away. We weren’t playing hard. Now, we are playing really, really hard. We’ve got that back established.
“I felt that we played well enough to win the game.’’
So, why did the Illini lose by double-digits to its intra-state rival?
“We just fouled and then we had a bad stretch where it was turnovers,’’ Underwood said. “We have to execute better on the offensive end. We have to do a better job of protecting the ball.’’
Northwestern wound up shooting 40 free throws, making 32 of them, while Illinois was just 6-of-10 from the charity stripe.
“It was like walking out of the lockerroom minus-26 with the fouls,’’ Underwood said. “We made as few mistakes defensively as we have made in any game this year. Unfortunately, they made us pay.’’
Now, Illinois will look to get things turned around at home today against the Wisconsin Badgers. Tipoff at the State Farm Center is set for 12:30 p.m.
“We need a win. We need to get back to playing with our swagger, with our confidence,’’ Underwood said. “This is again, a team that beat UCLA, a team that beat Texas. We have beaten good team and played good teams.
“You have to have a cohesive unit, a connected unit. We showed that the other night. I like our fight. We had a stretch where we weren’t fighting or competing. We still have another level to go with loose balls and those things. But, our fight is there.’’
This losing stretch started with one of those games, against Penn State, where Underwood didn’t think his team fought or competed well enough.
Now, he is hoping that Illinois can find some success.
“Do we want to feel better and would a win help that? Sure, no doubt,’’ he said. “This is the grind of the season. It’s keeping it simplistic in the every day battle to get better. We weren’t playing hard enough to win, that’s why I was fighting, that’s why I was leading.
“But, we are starting to get great leadership in terms of demanding great every every day in practice. That’s our culture. That’s what we hand our hats on.’’
Underwood has used the motto “Everyday Guys” when describing his program.
If Illinois is truly returning to that form, success and victories should follow as they have in its previous seasons.
But, what about playing a disciplined team like Wisconsin? What will Illinois need to do?
“It’s about execution and it’s about guarding them — and you can’t foul,’’ Underwood said. “Because, they don’t. I think they are one of the teams that has the fewest fouls committed in the country.
“You can’t gift them free throws.’’
The Badgers are led by senior forward Tyler Wahl, who averages 13.2 points per game, while sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn (12.2) and junior forward Steven Crowl (11.9) also contribute in double figures.
The leading scorer this season for the Illini is Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. at 17.1 points per game, while fellow transfers Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer are averaging 10.6 and 10.1 respectively.
Today’s game can be seen on ESPN2, while it can be heard on the Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
