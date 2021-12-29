PONTIAC — Danville basketball coach Durrell Robinson was excited to take his team to the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament this season.
Robinson knew that the Vikings would be tested and their flaws would be exposed by the great competition at Pontiac.
For about eight minutes on Tuesday afternoon, Danville looked like a seasoned and talented Pontiac squad but that quickly changed over the final three quarters.
St. Charles North overcame a 16-point first-half deficit en route to a 70-47 triumph in a first-round contest.
“Some games our inexperience shows,’’ said Robinson. “We are still gaining experience and they have some guys that have playing varsity for three years. We knew this would be a tough opponent and they showed us how good they are and what it takes to win at Pontiac.’’
For the Vikings, the first quarter was a perfect illustration of what they are capable of doing on any night.
Danville (6-3) surprised St. Charles North with a 1-2-2 zone defense but it was the offensive execution of the Vikings, making 7-of-13 shots including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, that allowed them to build 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We wanted to throw them off a little bit with that zone, and it did for a while,’’ Robinson said.
The Vikings extended its lead to 22-6 on a Martez Rhodes basket to start the second quarter, but the North Stars (7-3) quickly turned things around going on a 15-0 run to pull within 22-21. St. Charles North would go to outscore Danville 27-8 in the quarter to take a 34-27 lead at halftime.
“But, then we made some inexperience plays, which added up, and they made a couple of shots to go a big run for them,’’ said Robinson. “They did what good, experienced teams do here at Pontiac.’’
Leading the way for St. Charles North was 6-8 senior forward Ethan Marlowe, who scored 10 of his team-high 22 points in that second quarter.
“Our idea was to front the big kid (Marlowe) because we knew he was good,’’ Robinson said. “We weren’t doing the early work against him and we were letting him plant himself on the low block. Once he caught it down there, he could just turn around and make an easy shot over us.’’
That inside presence for the North Stars also opened up opportunities from the perimeter as they were 8-of-17 behind the arc after missing four straight to start the game.
On the other end, Danville’s hot shooting start quickly turned as the Vikings shot just 33 percent (12-of-36) from the field in the final three quarters and they were just 3-of-16 behind the arc.
“We were getting some good looks, it was just a matter of us not making them. It wasn’t like were taking bad shots,’’ Robinson said. “It was just a case of us not making our shots and then they were making theirs.’’
The shooting woes became magnified by Danville’s lack of tournament experience at Pontiac.
“When we didn’t hit our rhythm shots, we got out of our element,’’ said Robinson, noting that Rhodes is the only Viking with experience in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. “We started taking some hurried shots because we didn’t have trust in ourselves.
“Everything we did wrong, St. Charles North made us pay for it.’’
Rhodes finished with a game-high 23 points, as he was the only player in double figures for the Vikings.
The North Stars had three players in double figures with Marlowe finishing with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds and Max Love joined him with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Ned Hayes chipped in with 11.
Bloomington 56 Danville 51
PONTIAC — Less than 24 hours after their first-round loss to St. Charles North, Danville got another chance at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament but unfortunately for the Vikings they were unable to find their shooting touch in a consolation bracket contest against Bloomington.
The Vikings (6-4) shot just 35 percent (21-of-60) in a 56-51 loss to the Purple Raiders on Wednesday.
Danville coach Durrell Robinson said on Tuesday, “you come here to learn about your team and see where you can go from there.’’
With the loss on Wednesday, the Vikings will now shift their focus to the second-half of their season which will start on Friday, Jan. 7 with a Big 12 Contest at Normal Community.
O’Shawn Jones-Winslow and Martez Rhodes, the two most experienced players for the Vikings, combined for 29 points and 14 rebounds in the loss to Bloomington. Jones-Winslow had a team-high 16 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter, while Rhodes just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Freshman guard Ja’Vaughn Robinson also reached double figures with 12 points.
Bloomington sophomore Niko Newsome led the Purple Raiders with game-high 20 points, while Adam Beasley chipped in with 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.