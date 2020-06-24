DANVILLE — Women’s Care Clinic of Danville has partnered with Danville Area Community College to create a scholarship fund for graduates of the parenting education classes at Women’s Care Clinic.
The BRIDGES Scholarship Fund will award up to $1,500 to applicants annually. Recipients of the scholarship can use the funds to further their education at DACC in the program area of their choice.
The WCC board of directors has dreamed for some time about providing more options and resources for men and women to further their education and careers even after they have completed BRIDGES and TIES, the parenting education programming of Women’s Care Clinic.
“We wanted to encourage parents, especially single parents, who are doing all they can to provide a better future for themselves and their children,” said board member Vicki Crawford, who led efforts to establish the scholarship fund.
The BRIDGES Scholarship will be administered by the DACC Foundation and will be available as part of the annual DACC scholarship application process. Students interested to apply should contact the DACC Financial Aid office.
Parents interested in WCC parenting education courses should contact Women’s Care Clinic at 431-0987.
