CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced principal and signing director career advancements for professionals across the firm effective Jan. 1, 2023, including two in Danville. These advancements are in addition to the more than 770 professionals who advanced in July 2022.
CLA offered congratulations to the following individuals in Danville who have reached new stages in their chosen career paths:
- Emily Bonomo, Signing Director, Biz Ops
- Sandy Cook, Signing Director, State & Local Government
“I’m thrilled to celebrate the leaders advancing this year who are significant contributors to CLA’s success,” said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. “These leaders are the best in the business. We have a lot of reasons to celebrate the talent from coast-to-coast at CLA.”
Each year CLA makes compensation and advancement decisions through an inclusive and collaborative process. These decisions are made by coaches and leaders who take time to know and help the CLA family members live their inspired careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.