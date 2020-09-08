SPRINGFIELD — Justice Rita B. Garman of the Supreme Court of Illinois has begun an application process for a resident circuit court judge vacancy in the Eighth Judicial Circuit.
The vacancy is created by the resignation of Judge Scott J. Butler, effective Oct. 1.
Butler has been a resident circuit judge for the Eighth Judicial Circuit since 2016. Prior to that, he served as an associate circuit judge from 2005-2016.
Under the Illinois Constitution, judicial vacancies are filled by Supreme Court appointment. The application process will lead to the final court approval.
Notice of the vacancy has been posted in the courthouses throughout the circuit. The application form and instructions may be obtained by visiting the Illinois Supreme Court’s website at http://www.illinoiscourts.gov and following the instructions in the latest news scroller announcing the Eighth Judicial Circuit vacancy.
Deadline for submission of an application is Friday, Sept. 25.
The applications will undergo an evaluation and screening process. The person appointed to fill the vacancy will serve until the first Monday in December following the November 2022 election.
To be eligible for consideration for appointment, the applicant must be a lawyer licensed to practice law in Illinois.
The Eighth Judicial Circuit includes Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Mason, Menard, Pike, and Schuyler counties.
