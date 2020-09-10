URBANA — Do you know an individual or group who deserves recognition for their work
with children? If so, now is the time to nominate them for an OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois 30th annual Community Advocacy Award.
OSF Children's Hospital annually recognizes those throughout Illinois who are making a difference in the lives of children.
Community Advocacy Awards are presented in the following categories:
• Bill Houlihan Professional Award: This award recognizes a professional who advocates for children through their work, going over and beyond the daily expectations to improve the lives of children.
• Christine Zak-Edmonds Volunteer Award: This award recognizes adults who embrace children and their issues, offer their time and talents as a volunteer to improve the lives of children.
• Joey Stowell Youth Award: This award recognizes a person or group, 18 years or younger, whose unique accomplishments have improved the quality of life for children and/or teens in central Illinois.
• Children’s Advisory Board Group Award: This award recognizes a company or organization that works continually over time, in a variety of ways, to improve the lives of children.
• Dr. Mary Schultz Physician Award: Schultz was a champion for children throughout her lifetime. She was well respected by all who knew her. The Dr. Mary Schultz award was created to carry on Schultz’s legacy as well as honor other physicians who spend their life bettering the lives of children.
Visit the OSF Children’s Hospital website at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/30AA for more information or to make your nomination before Oct. 31. You also may call (309) 624-5906 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.