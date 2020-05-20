The Commercial-News publishes wedding, anniversary, engagement, new arrival and birthday announcements online and in print on weekends.
Deadline is noon Friday for publication in the Saturday edition eight days away.
For example, an item submitted on May 29 will be printed June 6.
There is a charge for most announcements. The rates are:
• Weddings, engagements and anniversaries: 20 cents per word; $20 per photo; $15 per graphic
• All other categories: up to 20 words, $20, with each additional word more than 20 at 50 cents per word; $20 per photo; $15 per graphic
Payment is required at time of submission. Items can be submitted through our website, http://www.commercial-news.com. Click on the Celebrations button and the top of the page, find the Place an Announcement button and follow the prompts.
Military honors, 90th birthday announcements and 60th anniversary announcements will be published for free.
There also is no charge for five-generation photos. Include each person’s name and town of residence and each person’s relationship to the youngest member of the family. That information, along with a high resolution .jpg photo, can be emailed to newsroom@dancomnews.com
