Catlin Masonic Lodge 285 will hold its semi-annual breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 7-11 a.m. at the Lodge Hall in Catlin.
The menu will consist of all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy. Coffee, orange juice and milk will be available. Free-will donations are accepted.
The Lodge is located in historic Catlin Opera House at 107 N. Sandusky St. (across from the old IGA). The Lodge supports several community projects, such as an annual scholarship and donations to various children’s programs, including the Children’s Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois, Toys for Tots, Santa’s Anonymous, Shriner’s Hospitals and other community and charitable programs.
Everyone is welcome. Due to current health and safety guidelines, all those attending will be required to wear a face mask when not seated and observe social distancing. Carry out and curb-side ordering will be available.
