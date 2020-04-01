DANVILLE — A Carle semi-flat plat and rezoning petition are among the items the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will act on this week.
The meeting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday was to take place at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be hosted as a conference call.
According to Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk, the phone line doesn’t have the capacity to allow the public to join in. Public comments can be sent to Cronk at lcronk@cityofdanville.org or by calling him at his office, 431-2286.
The commission will consider Carle Foundation Hospital’s requests for approval of the semi-final plat for Carle at the Riverfront medical campus and rezoning the subdivision property from R3 mixed residential zoning, medium density, and B1 neighborhood business zoning to P1 professional office zoning.
The property is generally bounded by North Street to the south, Gilbert Street to the east and Madison Street to the north. Uses in the immediate area include residential, automotive repair, office space and retail.
The petition also states about public infrastructure impacts with the project on roadways and with drivers, that Carle continues to work with the city to mitigate all impacts. Utility impacts also will be mitigated by Carle.
In other business, the commission will consider approving a major variance requested by Glenwood Equities, LLC for 30 parking spaces at 1427 N. Bowman Ave. to relocate the nearby Dollar General to a 9,100 square foot stand-alone store.
Developers have stated there is not enough space for the city’s required 46 parking spaces.
“Dollar General has over 15,000 stores nationwide and never have required 30 parking spaces,” the variance paperwork states.
It’s also stated from the developer that the special circumstance has to do with the amount of available property. The size of the property is prohibiting, it states. The developer says it has built more than 150 of the stores and have had no issues with available parking.
The store would locate at the southeast corner of the Crestview Drive and North Bowman Avenue intersection.
Also Thursday, the commission will consider a request from Secured Properties, Jake Freeman, to rezone 200 W. Williams St. from R3 residential, medium density, zoning to B3 general business zoning to allow for professional office space and a showroom.
The property is the former Women’s Care Clinic at the southwest corner of West Williams and North Franklin streets.
According to the Danville Public Works staff recommendation for approval, the property is directly adjacent to residential housing, but city staff believe the location should have been designated for commercial or professional use in the past.
