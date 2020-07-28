DANVILLE — Officials with the Housing Authority of the City of Danville have been looking at additional ways to house more families in need during this time and how best to support the housing authority’s residents.
The HACD received about $587,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
The HACD received a certain amount per asset management, housing development, and a separate pool of funds for the voucher program, HACD Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson said.
It received almost $317,000 for Fair Oaks, $77,000 for Beeler Terrace and Churchill Towers, about $45,000 for Mer Che Manor, $47,000 for the voucher program and $101,000 for public housing in the county.
Public housing is currently about 95 percent occupied locally.
Vinson said they put together care packages for residents that included masks, soap and sanitizing items to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For residents in the high-rise buildings, the housing authority also increased cleaning protocols and sanitation.
The HACD board earlier this month approved a $9,749 contract with AWEBCO to perform website and logo redesign and development for the housing authority.
The project is to include professional logo design, 20 informational pages of content, three fillable forms for increased accessibility for housing applicants, social media integration, ADA and mobile compatibility and one to two photographic images per development.
Vinson said having more accessible fillable forms for residents online means the residents can complete them on their cell phones or home computers and not have to go to an office in person. Sometimes residents only need to update the HACD on income or family information, she added.
CARES Act funding also has gone toward personal protective equipment for staff, such as those completing work orders in residential units.
Vinson said they’ve changed how they deal with the public. The housing authority adjusted their hours and the number of people allowed in the administration building lobby.
This also has resulted in the hiring of an additional person to monitor those coming into the building.
She said their goal remains to “be accessible; to be there and present for our families.”
The additional safety measures are being taken to protect the staff and residents from unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus.
As part of the website redesign, a logo and rebranding will be established for the HACD, which also oversees the Vermilion County’s public housing.
“Our legal name will always be the Housing Authority of the City of Danville,” Vinson said, adding that’s what their contract with the U.S. Department of Housing the Urban Development states. They will establish “doing business as” in the rebranding effort to cover the county too.
