TODAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Narcotics Anonymous, 10:30 a.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.
Alcoholics Anonymous (open) 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.
CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EST, town hall.
GEORGETOWN: Nar-Anon, 7 p.m., Break N’ Bread, 1504 N. Main St.
SATURDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Weekend Warriors Alcoholics Anonymous, 10-11 a.m., Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., VA, 1900 E. Main St., Building 103.
SMART Recovery of Danville, 1-2:30 p.m., ACES building, 119 N. Vermilion St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., VA, 1900 E. Main St., Building 103.
COVINGTON, Ind.: Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m. EDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Third and Pearl streets.
SUNDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., VA, 1900 E. Main St., Building 103.
CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.
HOOPESTON: Nar-Anon, 5 p.m., former township building, 702 E. Orange St./Route 9.
TILTON: Alcoholics Anonymous, 5 p.m. John Milewski Lions Club Senior Center, 607 E. Fifth St.
MONDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Narcotics Anonymous, noon, Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.
Nar-Anon, 5:30 p.m. at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St.
CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.
COVINGTON, IND.: Fountain County Commissioners, 8:30 a.m. EDT, courthouse in Covington, Ind.
City council, 7 p.m. EDT, city building.
GEORGETOWN: McKendree Township Board, 6 p.m., McKendree Township Building.
City council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 208 S. Walnut St.
METCALF: Village board, 7 p.m., village hall.
PERRYSVILLE, IND.: Town council, 7 p.m. EDT, town hall.
RIDGE FARM: Village board, 7:30 p.m., 15 W. Woodyard Ave.
TILTON: Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., John Milewski Lions Club Senior Center, 607 E. Fifth St.
WELLINGTON: Village board, 7 p.m., fire station.
WILLIAMSPORT, IND.: Warren County Commissioners, 8:30 p.m. EDT, courthouse in Williamsport, Ind.
