TODAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Weekend Warriors Alcoholics Anonymous, 10-11 a.m., Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild St.
SMART Recovery of Danville, 1-2:30 p.m., ACES building, 119 N. Vermilion St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., VA.
COVINGTON, Ind.: Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m. EDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church.
FITHIAN: Village board, 8 a.m., Community Center
SUNDAY
MEETINGS
CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.
HOOPESTON: Nar-Anon, 5 p.m., former township building, 702 E. Orange St./Rt. 9.
TILTON: Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., John Milewski Lions Club Senior Center, 607 E. Fifth St.
MONDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Narcotics Anonymous, noon, Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.;
Nar-Anon, 5:30 p.m. at New Directions Treatment Center.
Blount Township Board, 7 p.m., Blount Township garage, 22217 Henning Road.
BISMARCK: Bismarck-Henning School Board, 7 p.m., Ellen R. Morris Conference Room.
CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.
CHRISMAN: School board, 7 p.m., high school.
City council, 7 p.m., city hall.
COVINGTON, IND.: School board, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.
GEORGETOWN: Georgetown-Ridge Farm School Board, 7 p.m., district office.
MUNCIE: Village board, 6:30 p.m., village hall.
OAKWOOD: Village board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 106 S. Scott St.
ROSSVILLE: Rossville-Alvin School Board, 7 p.m., grade school library.
TILTON: Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., John Milewski Lions Club Senior Center, 607 E. Fifth St.
WEST LEBANON, IND.: Town Council, 7 p.m., town hall.
TUESDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Alcoholics Anonymous, 9:30 a.m., Danville United Church of Christ, 618 E. Main St. (closed)
Vermilion County Board, 6 p.m., Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9 a.m., New Directions, 153 N. Vermilion St.; noon, Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.; 5:45 p.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.
COVINGTON, IND.: Nar-Anon, 8 p.m. EDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3rd and Pearl streets.
FITHIAN: Oakwood Township Board, 7 p.m., township building, 7081 E. 1700 N. Road.
HOOPESTON: Grant Township, 4 p.m., Township office.
OAKWOOD: Oakwood Township Library Board, 7 p.m., library, 110 E. Finley St.
SIDELL: Village board, 7 p.m., village hall.
VEEDERSBURG, IND.: Town council, 6 p.m. EDT, municipal building.
WESTVILLE: Village council, 7 p.m., municipal building.
WILLIAMSPORT, IND.: Warren County School Board, 7 p.m. EDT, administration building.
WEDNESDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Vermilion County Board Public Safety Committee, 5:15 p.m., Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 1700 N. Bowman Ave.; 6 p.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.
Further Light Lodge 1130 AF&AM, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 10 E. Williams St.
ARMSTRONG: Armstrong High School Board, 7 p.m., school library.
CAYUGA, Ind.: Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.
FAIRMOUNT: Village board, 7 p.m., village hall.
MILFORD: Milford High School Board, 7 p.m., district office.
OAKWOOD: Oakwood school board, 5:30 p.m., Oakwood Grade School conference room.
WESTVILLE: Westville School Board, 6:30 p.m., board meeting room.
