TODAY

MEETINGS

DANVILLE: Weekend Warriors Alcoholics Anonymous, 10-11 a.m., Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild St.

SMART Recovery of Danville, 1-2:30 p.m., ACES building, 119 N. Vermilion St.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., VA.

COVINGTON, Ind.: Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m. EDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church.

FITHIAN: Village board, 8 a.m., Community Center

SUNDAY

MEETINGS

CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.

HOOPESTON: Nar-Anon, 5 p.m., former township building, 702 E. Orange St./Rt. 9.

TILTON: Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., John Milewski Lions Club Senior Center, 607 E. Fifth St.

MONDAY

MEETINGS

DANVILLE: Narcotics Anonymous, noon, Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.;

Nar-Anon, 5:30 p.m. at New Directions Treatment Center.

Blount Township Board, 7 p.m., Blount Township garage, 22217 Henning Road.

BISMARCK: Bismarck-Henning School Board, 7 p.m., Ellen R. Morris Conference Room.

CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.

CHRISMAN: School board, 7 p.m., high school.

City council, 7 p.m., city hall.

COVINGTON, IND.: School board, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.

GEORGETOWN: Georgetown-Ridge Farm School Board, 7 p.m., district office.

MUNCIE: Village board, 6:30 p.m., village hall.

OAKWOOD: Village board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 106 S. Scott St.

ROSSVILLE: Rossville-Alvin School Board, 7 p.m., grade school library.

TILTON: Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., John Milewski Lions Club Senior Center, 607 E. Fifth St.

WEST LEBANON, IND.: Town Council, 7 p.m., town hall.

TUESDAY

MEETINGS

DANVILLE: Alcoholics Anonymous, 9:30 a.m., Danville United Church of Christ, 618 E. Main St. (closed)

Vermilion County Board, 6 p.m., Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.

Narcotics Anonymous, 9 a.m., New Directions, 153 N. Vermilion St.; noon, Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.; 5:45 p.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.

COVINGTON, IND.: Nar-Anon, 8 p.m. EDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3rd and Pearl streets.

FITHIAN: Oakwood Township Board, 7 p.m., township building, 7081 E. 1700 N. Road.

HOOPESTON: Grant Township, 4 p.m., Township office.

OAKWOOD: Oakwood Township Library Board, 7 p.m., library, 110 E. Finley St.

SIDELL: Village board, 7 p.m., village hall.

VEEDERSBURG, IND.: Town council, 6 p.m. EDT, municipal building.

WESTVILLE: Village council, 7 p.m., municipal building.

WILLIAMSPORT, IND.: Warren County School Board, 7 p.m. EDT, administration building.

WEDNESDAY

MEETINGS

DANVILLE: Vermilion County Board Public Safety Committee, 5:15 p.m., Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.

Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 1700 N. Bowman Ave.; 6 p.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.

Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.

Further Light Lodge 1130 AF&AM, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 10 E. Williams St.

ARMSTRONG: Armstrong High School Board, 7 p.m., school library.

CAYUGA, Ind.: Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.

FAIRMOUNT: Village board, 7 p.m., village hall.

MILFORD: Milford High School Board, 7 p.m., district office.

OAKWOOD: Oakwood school board, 5:30 p.m., Oakwood Grade School conference room.

WESTVILLE: Westville School Board, 6:30 p.m., board meeting room.

Tags

Recommended for you