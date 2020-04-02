TODAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., VA, 1900 E. Main St., Building 103.
CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.
HOOPESTON: Nar-Anon, 5 p.m., former township building, 702 E. Orange St./Rt. 9.
RIDGE FARM: Village board, 7:30 p.m., 15 W. Woodyard Ave.
TILTON: Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., John Milewski Lions Club Senior Center, 607 E. Fifth St.
WELLINGTON: Village board, 7 p.m., fire station.
WILLIAMSPORT TILTON: Alcoholics Anonymous, 5 p.m. John Milewski Lions Club Senior Center, 607 E. Fifth St.
MONDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Narcotics Anonymous, noon, Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.
Nar-Anon, 5:30 p.m. at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St.
CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.
COVINGTON, IND.: Fountain County Commissioners, 8:30 a.m. EDT, courthouse in Covington, Ind.
City council, 7 p.m. EDT, city building.
GEORGETOWN: McKendree Township Board, 6 p.m., McKendree Township Building.
City council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 208 S. Walnut St.
METCALF: Village board, 7 p.m., village hall.
PERRYSVILLE, IND.: Town council, 7 p.m. EDT, town hall.
WILLIAMSPORT, IND.: Warren County Commissioners, 8:30 p.m. EDT, courthouse in Williamsport.
TUESDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Narcotics Anonymous, 9 a.m., New Directions, 153 N. Vermilion St.; noon, Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.; 5:45 p.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9:30 a.m., Danville United Church of Christ, 618 E. Main St. (closed)
Danville Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Vermilion County Board Taxation and Election Committee, 5:15 p.m., Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Danville City Council, 6 p.m., municipal building, 17 W. Main St.
ALVIN: Village board, 7 p.m., fire station.
BELGIUM: Village board, 6:30 p.m., village hall.
CATLIN: Village council, 7 p.m., village hall.
CAYUGA, IND.: Town council, 7 p.m. EDT, town hall.
FAIRMOUNT: Vance Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Fairmount Township Hall.
HOOPESTON: City council, 7 p.m., municipal building.
MILFORD: Village board, 7 p.m., village hall.
MUNCIE: Village board, 6:30 p.m., village hall.
