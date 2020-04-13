DANVILLE: Alcoholics Anonymous, 9:30 a.m., Danville United Church of Christ, 618 E. Main St. (closed)

Vermilion County Board, 6 p.m., Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.

Narcotics Anonymous, 9 a.m., New Directions, 153 N. Vermilion St.; noon, Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.; 5:45 p.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.

COVINGTON, IND.: Nar-Anon, 8 p.m. EDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3rd and Pearl streets.

FITHIAN: Oakwood Township Board, 7 p.m., township building, 7081 E. 1700 N. Road.

HOOPESTON: Grant Township, 4 p.m., Township office.

OAKWOOD: Oakwood Township Library Board, 7 p.m., library, 110 E. Finley St.

SIDELL: Village board, 7 p.m., village hall.

VEEDERSBURG, IND.: Town council, 6 p.m. EDT, municipal building.

WESTVILLE: Village council, 7 p.m., municipal building.

WILLIAMSPORT, IND.: Warren County School Board, 7 p.m. EDT, administration building.

MEETINGS

DANVILLE: Vermilion County Board Public Safety Committee, 5:15 p.m., Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.

Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 1700 N. Bowman Ave.; 6 p.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.

Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.

ARMSTRONG: Armstrong High School Board, 7 p.m., school library.

CAYUGA, Ind.: Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.

FAIRMOUNT: Village board, 7 p.m., village hall.

MILFORD: Milford High School Board, 7 p.m., district office.

OAKWOOD: Oakwood school board, 5:30 p.m., Oakwood Grade School conference room.

WESTVILLE: Westville School Board, 6:30 p.m., board meeting room.

MEETINGS

DANVILLE: Danville Area Transportation Study Policy Committee, 10:30 a.m., Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.

Vermilion County Board Health and Education Committee, 5:15 p.m., Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.

Narcotics Anonymous, 9 a.m., New Directions, 153 N. Vermilion St.; 5:45 p.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., ACES building, 119 N. Vermilion St.

Nar-Anon, 7:30 p.m., John Milewski Lion Club Senior Center, 607 W. 14th St.

ARMSTRONG: Armstrong-Ellis Grade School Board, 8 p.m., school teacher’s lounge.

HOOPESTON: Hoopeston Area School Board, 6:30 p.m., high school library.

INDIANOLA: Carroll Township Board, 7 p.m., 113 E. North St.

POTOMAC: Potomac School Board, 7 p.m., grade school library.

RIDGE FARM: Elwood Township Board, 6 p.m., Ridge Farm Fire Department Building.

WESTVILLE: Westville-Belgium Sanitary District, 6 p.m., district office.

Danville React Team 1001, 7 p.m., 1520 N. State St.

TILTON: Village board, 6 p.m., municipal building.

