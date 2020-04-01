TODAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Danville Area Transportation Study Technical Committee conference call, 10:30 a.m., Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9 a.m., New Directions, 153 N. Vermilion St.; 5:45 p.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.
Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission conference call, 5:15 p.m., Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., ACES building, 119 N. Vermilion St.
GEORGETOWN: Georgetown Township Board, 10 a.m., Georgetown Township Building, 1805 N. Main St.
TILTON: Nar-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Senior Center, 607 W. 14th St.
FRIDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Narcotics Anonymous, 10:30 a.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.
Alcoholics Anonymous (open) 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.
CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EST, town hall.
GEORGETOWN: Nar-Anon, 7 p.m., Break N’ Bread, 1504 N. Main St.
SATURDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Weekend Warriors Alcoholics Anonymous, 10-11 a.m., Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., VA, 1900 E. Main St., Building 103.
SMART Recovery of Danville, 1-2:30 p.m., ACES building, 119 N. Vermilion St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., VA, 1900 E. Main St., Building 103.
COVINGTON, Ind.: Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m. EDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Third and Pearl streets.
