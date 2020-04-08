TODAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Danville Area Transportation Study committee conference call, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9 a.m., New Directions, 153 N. Vermilion St.; 5:45 p.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., ACES building, 119 N. Vermilion St.
BISMARCK: Bismarck Community Fire Protection District, 7 p.m. Firemen’s Hall.
POTOMAC: Bluegrass Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., 14 Station 1.
TILTON: Nar-Anon, 7:30 p.m., senior center, 607 W. 14th St.
FRIDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Narcotics Anonymous, 10:30 a.m., Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.
Alcoholics Anonymous (open) 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.
CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.
GEORGETOWN: Nar-Anon, 7 p.m., Break N’ Bread, 1504 N. Main St.
SATURDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Weekend Warriors Alcoholics Anonymous, 10-11 a.m., Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild St.
SMART Recovery of Danville, 1-2:30 p.m., ACES building, 119 N. Vermilion St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., VA, 1900 E. Main St., Building 103.
Vermilion Temple 601, 7 p.m., 505 E. Main St.
COVINGTON, Ind.: Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m. EDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3rd and Pearl streets.
FITHIAN: Village board, 8 a.m., Community Center
SUNDAY
MEETINGS
CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.
HOOPESTON: Nar-Anon, 5 p.m., former township building, 702 E. Orange St./Rt. 9.
TILTON: Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., John Milewski Lions Club Senior Center, 607 E. Fifth St.
MONDAY
MEETINGS
DANVILLE: Narcotics Anonymous, noon, Prairie Center, 1222 E. Voorhees St.;
Vermilion County Emergency Telephone System Board, 3 p.m., Public Safety Building, 2 E. South St.
Nar-Anon, 5:30 p.m. at New Directions Treatment Center.
Blount Township Board, 7 p.m., Blount Township garage, 22217 Henning Road.
BISMARCK: Bismarck-Henning School Board, 7 p.m., Ellen R. Morris Conference Room.
CAYUGA, IND.: Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT, town hall.
CHRISMAN: School board, 7 p.m., high school.
City council, 7 p.m., city hall.
COVINGTON, IND.: School board, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.
GEORGETOWN: Georgetown-Ridge Farm School Board, 7 p.m., district office.
MUNCIE: Village board, 6:30 p.m., village hall.
OAKWOOD: Village board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 106 S. Scott St.
ROSSVILLE: Rossville-Alvin School Board, 7 p.m., grade school library.
TILTON: Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., John Milewski Lions Club Senior Center, 607 E. Fifth St.
WEST LEBANON, IND.: Town Council, 7 p.m., town hall.
