Hawthorne Star of Month
DANVILLE — Mackenzie Jameson-Smart has been chosen as the August Star of the Month at the Hawthorne Inn. She is the full-time receptionist.
Mackenzie resides in Danville with her husband, Addison.
Employee of month
DANVILLE —Office coordinator Paula Lahey has been named employee of the month for August at the Danville Correctional Center.
Lahey began her employment at the center on Dec. 14, 2015, as an office associate and was promoted to her current position as office coordinator (grievance coordinator) on Feb. 1.
Before accepting that position, Lahey had been the video visitation coordinator. While training the new video coordinator, in-person visitation was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in an increased demand for video visit applications and approvals.
Lahey would assist potential visitors with the application process and resolve any issues that would arise. Also, she would troubleshoot any issues that concurred with the video visit system, tablets and connectivity with the service provider.
Lahey, who was the only staff member fully trained and familiar with the position, embraced this challenge in order to ensure offenders were able to maintain contact with their families during this uncertain time.
Lahey has a positive attitude and never complained about her increased workload. Because of her dedication and professionalism, she was selected as employee of the month.
Ameren offers thermostat
COLLINSVILLE — Ameren Illinois is partnering with Google for a limited time to provide residential customers with access to a Google Nest Thermostat E smart thermostat at a drastically reduced price, and, in some instances, free of charge.
In June, Ameren Illinois launched its COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, which provides customers who are struggling to pay their energy bills with flexible payment options and direct bill payment assistance. By partnering with Google, the company is taking it a step further — helping customers reduce their overall energy consumption and lower future energy bills.
This limited-time offer is valid until Sept. 15 and only on the Ameren Illinois Marketplace. Residential customers who have an Ameren Illinois heating source are also eligible to receive a variety of other smart thermostat brands for little to no cost.
Customers can access these devices in two ways:
• Smart Savers Initiative — Customers living in certain ZIP codes may be eligible to receive a smart thermostat through the Ameren Illinois Smart Savers Initiative.
• Online Marketplace — Residential customers can purchase low-cost smart thermostats from leading brands like Google, ecobee, Honeywell, and Emerson through the Ameren Illinois Online Marketplace.
Visit AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/smart for device information and to access savings.
Aqua Aid helps customers
KANKAKEE — Aqua Illinois reminds customers that it has an established customer assistance program designed to enable those eligible and in need to receive uninterrupted water service.
The program, Aqua Aid, focuses on customers within the communities Aqua serves, and 100 percent of each donation goes directly to those in need and the contribution is tax deductible.
The program functions as follows:
● A customer places a call to Aqua at (877) 987-2782 to request assistance on a delinquent account. The customer service representative can certify a customer over the phone or the customer can reach out to his local Salvation Army for certification.
● Upon approval, credits are applied electronically to the customer’s account.
In addition to financial assistance, customers can learn about water conservation and leak detection through WaterSmart Tips available at AquaAmerica.com or by calling (877) 987-2782.
Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information, or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.
