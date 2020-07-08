Buerkett certified as travel counselor
OAKWOOD — Harry Buerkett, who works at the Salt Kettle Tourist Information Center on I-74 near Danville, has been certified as a professional travel counselor for the state of Illinois by the U.S. Travel Association and National Council of State Tourism Directors.
In order to become certified, travel counselors are required to pass an NCSTD endorsed state certification test during which they must demonstrate a thorough knowledge of state history, geography culture, and traffic laws, as well as scenic routes, attractions, and lodging throughout the state. This national certification will help Harry assist visitors to Illinois, create a greater appreciation of Illinois’ tourism industry, and help contribute to the economic well-being of the state.
The U.S. Travel Association is the leading force that grows and sustains travel throughout and to the United States. Travel is essential to the economy, American jobs, security, image, and well-being of the United States.
For more information about the U.S. Travel Association, visit ustravel.org.
For more information about travel opportunities throughout Illinois, visit enjoyillinois.com
Luke Horton Cattle joins group
ALVIN — Luke Horton Cattle Co. of Alvin is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Mo.
The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.
The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.
Rosecrance receives top marks
ROCKFORD — Four leading insurance companies have recognized Rosecrance’s commitment to providing the highest level of care to clients. These distinctions are designed to help people seeking treatment find quality substance use disorder and mental health programs.
Aetna, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, and Optum require healthcare providers to meet criteria focused on quality, evidence-based practices, commitment to improving outcomes, and cost efficiency in order to earn recognition. Rosecrance received the highest rating awarded by each provider: Aetna’s Institute of Quality, Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Blue Distinction Specialty Care program, Cigna’s Center of Excellence, and Optum’s Platinum Status.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, which highlights the seriousness of the opioid epidemic and how critical it is for patients to receive comprehensive, meaningful care. In addition, calls to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration crisis hotline have significantly increased because of COVID-19-related stress.
Children’s hospital recognized
PEORIA — U.S. News & World Report has ranked OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois in the new 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.
OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois Nephrology, led by Dr. Vimal Raj, was ranked one of the top 50 U.S. pediatric facilities.
“OSF Children’s Hospital has a long standing commitment to excellent care for children. We continuously improve those critical pediatric services and it is rewarding to have this significant recognition of our efforts,” said Michael Wells, president, OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.
“We are proud of our dedicated faculty and clinical staff, who play a major role in achieving the good outcomes we are being recognized for. Their compassion and devotion to our patients led to this honor.”
The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. More information can be found online in the Best Children’s Hospitals at https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings rankings and will be published in the U.S. News “Best Hospitals 2020” guidebook.
