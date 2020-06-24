Red Mask gets grant
DANVILLE — Illinois Humanities announced it will award 130 COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants, totaling $497,500, across 46 Illinois counties, to small museums, libraries, performing arts venues, and other cultural and community centers.
Among the recipients was Red Mask Players, which will receive $2,500.
The purpose of these grants is to help humanities organizations throughout the state to weather the pandemic.
Funds for the relief grants are primarily provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 and supplemented by donations raised during Illinois Humanities’ May 21st Public Humanities Award event.
Grant recipients received awards of $2500, $5000 or $7500 based on the organization’s budget size. Approximately half of the grants (63) were awarded to organizations based within Cook County and the other half (67) to organizations based outside of Cook County. Applicants were ranked in terms of factors including a demonstrated history of public humanities programming, budget size, geographic location, statement of need, and financial challenges inflicted by the pandemic.
Sacred Heart receives award
DANVILLE — For the third year in a row, OSF HealthCare Sacred Medical Center was awarded the Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades, a leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, placing it among the top 10 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals.
Patient safety measures how a hospital prevents infections, injuries and other serious conditions based on 14 preventable events.
“We are very excited to be recognized for our patient safety and the high quality of care we provide,” President Dr. Jared Rogers said. “Providing the highest level of care, while serving our patients with the greatest care and love, is our primary focus, and it is terrific to see our efforts recognized.”
In 2020, 456 hospitals across the nation achieved the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award. On average, if all hospitals in the country performed at the level of award recipients for each of the 13 patient safety indicators, 110,864 patient safety events could have been avoided.
