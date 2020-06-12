Henderson gets state award
Dr. Erick Henderson, a Danville native, has received the Young Optometrist of the Year Award from the Pennsylvania Optometric Association.
He was initially selected as the Young Optometrist of the Year from his region, Western Pennsylvania Optometric Society. Each state, through the American Optometric Association, recognizes an optometrist in practice less than 10 years who demonstrates outstanding leadership skills when serving their profession, patients and community.
Nominees are evaluated in two principal areas: public service and service to optometry. As the state recipient, he will be nominated for the American Optometric Association Young Optometrist of the Year for 2021.
Henderson is a Danville High School graduate and the son of Nancy and Lon Henderson of Danville.
Hawthorne’s Star of Month
DANVILLE — Timberly Hicks was chosen as Star of the Month at Hawthorne Inn for the month of April.
Hicks is a C.N.A. who has been part of the Hawthorne Inn team for the past six years.
She is extremely dedicated to her job and takes excellent care of the residents, according to her nomination.
Administrators say they appreciate her devotion and commitment to the residents at Hawthorne Inn of Danville.
Hansen named Employee of Month
Bobbette Hansen, food service supervisor II, has been named Employee of the Month at the Danville Correctional Center.
Hansen began employment as a food service supervisor I with the center in April 2017, and was promoted in April 2018. On June 1, she began a temporary assignment as the food service program manager.
Hansen is highly motivated, always presents a positive demeanor and believes in the principle of leadership by example. She has gained the respect of the offenders under her direction and inspires them to go above and beyond to improve the environment they both work and eat in.
Hansen has made it her mission to teach and improve the safety and sanitation of the dietary department and staff dining, completing the certification course to teach the Food Protection Manager class and proxy the testing.
Most recently, Heansen spearheaded the Building Block Celebration banquet. Because of her professionalism, diligence and dedication, she was selected Employee of the Month.
O’Shaughnessy elected
Vermilion County Presiding Circuit Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy was elected to the board of directors of the Illinois Judges Association at its annual meeting May 29. The meeting, during which new officers were installed, was held via Zoom for the first time in association history.
O’Shaughnessy will serve a three-year term. There are about 50 members of the IJA board.
The IJA consists of more than 1,250 active and retired judges. The association supports judicial excellence, professional development, and judicial education, fosters public confidence in an independent judiciary, works to preserve the independence of the judiciary by educating the public and students, and promotes a diverse judiciary that administers justice in a fair and impartial court system.
O’Shaughnessy also serves upon the IJA’s Judicial Selection & Retention and Government Affairs Committees. He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, serving on the Child Law Section Council, and is a member and past president of the Vermilion County Bar Association. He is also a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Danville, and a member of the Catlin Lions Club and the Danville Chapter of AMBUCS. Judge O’Shaughnessy and his wife, Darla, have three adult children and nine grandchildren.
For more information about the Illinois Judges Association, see www.ija.org.
