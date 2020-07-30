Cheesman marks 50 years
DANVILLE — For more than five decades, the sight of a clean and well-maintained Roto-Rooter service van has been seen driving the streets of Danville and surrounding areas. It was the summer of 1970 and Ron Cheesman was just 16 years old behind the wheel when he began running service calls for his father’s Roto-Rooter plumbing and drain cleaning franchise. This year, he is celebrating 50 years of service with the Roto-Rooter brand.
Most Danville residents are familiar with Ron and the Cheesman family.
“I love helping people,” Cheesman said. “That’s what keeps me going every day. Knowing I have a neighbor who needs my help to get their lives back to normal, that’s motivation for me.”
When the franchise changed ownership in 2011 Cheesman briefly worked as operations manager in the Rockford and Champaign locations. But his heart was in Danville, serving the customers who know and trust his work, so he returned to his hometown and his job as a Roto-Rooter service technician.
“Just a generation ago, it was very common for somebody to work for the same company for their entire life,” said Mark Stepowoy, the current owner of the Danville location.
“Now, it’s very nostalgic and almost like a fairy-tale for a person to reach 50 years with a company. Ron’s success is due to his zest for life, compassion for people, and loyalty to Roto-Rooter’s high standards of service.”
Roto¬Rooter was established in 1935 and is the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America.
Tate joins OSF
URBANA — OSF HealthCare continues to expand health care access in the Champaign/Urbana by growing the list of primary care providers in the region.
Joining the OSF HealthCare ministry is Dr. Margaret Tate, a primary care provider, who specializes in family medicine and treating the body as a whole.
“My approach to patients is to look at the whole picture,” Tate said. “All aspects of someone’s life can affect their health.”
Tate was inspired to get into medicine at a young age by the books she read by author Lurlene McDaniel, who wrote young adult fiction about teens with terminal diseases.
“And my passion for the field grew as I took more and more science classes,” she said. “I chose family medicine at the last minute because I was focusing on finding a specialty, but everything was so interesting to me. Then it finally dawned on me – I could know something about everything in family medicine.”
Tate received her bachelor’s degree from Millikin University and her medical degree from A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine. She recently finished her residency in family medicine at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Tate will start seeing patients out of the OSF Medical Group Primary Care at 1405 W. Park St., Suite 206 in Urbana, but will transfer to the newest primary care office when it opens later this fall at Union Square, 1712 W. Springfield Ave. in Champaign.
Appointments can be made online, or by calling (217) 337-3865.
OSF hospitals get accolades
PEORIA — U.S. News & World Report has included four OSF HealthCare hospitals in its new 2020-2021 Best Hospitals rankings for a number of specialties and services.
OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville achieved high performing status in caring for persons with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
Others ranked were: OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria was ranked No. 12 in Illinois and achieved designations as high performing in colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery. OSF HealthCare St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford was ranked No. 23 in Illinois and achieved status as high performing in caring for persons with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, cardiovascular care for persons with heart failure and knee replacements within the orthopedics category.
OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park achieved high performing status in caring for persons with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and was designated high performing in providing cardiovascular care for persons with heart failure.
Last month, OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois was nationally ranked as one of the top 50 pediatric facilities for nephrology.
In addition, OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center was named one of the best maternity care hospitals in the country by Newsweek, as part of the publication’s 2020 Best Hospital list. The designation places OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center among the best in the nation.
This achievement is echoed by OSF Heart of Mary’s stellar safety grade in the 2019 and 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Surveys.
To see the full report from Newsweek, see its July 24 issue.
