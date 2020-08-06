Sunset gets state honor
DANVILLE — Sunset Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers of Danville recently was recognized by the Illinois Funeral Directors Association as a recipient of its third Illinois Award of Funeral Service Distinction. There were 10 funeral homes that achieved this prestigious honor for their efforts during 2019-2020.
This is the third year that the association has established the awards program as a way to recognize the exemplary and enduring contributions that its members make to the communities they serve, as well as to the funeral profession.
The Illinois Award of Funeral Service Distinction has been instituted to recognize IFDA members for their outstanding achievements in select areas and to promote initiatives in social and educational areas. These firms inspire future generations of leaders to higher levels of achievement.
Entries and the accompanying criteria were carefully reviewed by the IFDA Illinois Award of Funeral Service Distinction Committee. Sunset Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers completed stringent funeral service criteria related to Community Outreach, Family Outreach, and Professional Development.
OSF a ‘best employer’
DANVILLE — OSF HealthCare has been named one of the best employers for women in the country for 2020 by Forbes magazine, and is the highest ranked Illinois-based health care system earning the distinction.
OSF HealthCare is ranked No. 20 on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women. 77% of OSF HealthCare leaders (manager and above) are women, and more than 41% of OSF HealthCare’s One OSF cabinet of senior vice presidents and above is comprised of women leaders.
The Peoria, Illinois-based integrated health system is owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners (employees) in 145 locations, including 14 hospitals throughout Illinois and Michigan.
OSF HealthCare was the top Illinois health care system named to the list, and also ranks second highest nationally out of the 23 health care organizations included.
Steak ‘n Shake adds carhops
INDIANAPOLIS — Steak ‘n Shake has announced the revival of its drive-in service at restaurants across the U.S., offering customers a safe and fun way to enjoy a meal.
At Steak ‘n Shake locations across the country, customers can pull up to a parking spot denoted by signage, then place their order on an app. A carhop will deliver the order on a tray and attach it to an open car window for customers to enjoy in the safety of their car. Alternatively, outdoor picnic tables are available for guests who prefer to dine outside of their vehicles.
Drive-In Service is launching at Steak ‘n Shake locations across the U.S. this summer. For a complete list of locations offering drive-in service, visit www.SteaknShake.com.
