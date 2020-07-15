BUSINESS BRIEFCASE

Crain employee of month
DANVILLE — Sgt. John Crain has been named employee of the month for July at the Danville Correctional Center.
Crain began employment as a correctional officer trainee with the center on July 16, 2001, and attained correction officer status on Oct. 8, 2001. He was promoted to sergeant on June 1, 2019.
According to a press release from the center:
Crain has demonstrated commitment and dedication to the Illinois Department of Corrections and all affiliates. He is always positive and willing to work together with others as a team above and beyond normal circumstances.
Crain has displayed acts of compassion and always has the best interest of others at heart. He is the first to willingly go the extra mile when needed to help others and maintains a calm and cool demeanor in demanding times.
Crain also displays excellent leadership skills and leads by example, taking time to teach others the appropriate skills to become outstanding officers.
His professionalism, dedication and compassion for others led to him being selected employee of the month.
Doctor joins OSF
URBANA — Dr. Kavitha Raman, M.D., joins OSF HealthCare’s growing list of primary care providers in the Champaign-Urbana area.
Raman has been practicing medicine in the Champaign-Urbana area for the last 15 years. She was raised in India, and says her surroundings motivated her to become a doctor.
“I was very compassionate as a child and observed a lot of suffering and sickness,” she said. “In the eighth grade, I was extremely motivated by my friends and family to be a physician and imagined wearing a white coat.”
Raman attended Stanley Medical College in Tamil Nadu, India. She completed her internship at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Raman is looking forward to working with patients as a primary care provider where she believes primary health care is about the holistic approach to disease prevention along with overall health and wellness.
“With the right advice to patients, primary care physicians can help prevent or modify the risk factors for diseases like diabetes, heart disease, stroke and pulmonary embolism,” she said.
Raman will practice out of the OSF Medical Group Primary Care at 1405 W. Park St., Suite 206 in Urbana. Appointments can be made online, or by calling (217) 337-3865.
New outpatient pharmacy
WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial has opened a new outpatient pharmacy on the ground floor of the hospital.
Although the new pharmacy makes it more convenient for patients to easily pick up their prescriptions, medication is still able to be delivered to Watseka, Milford, Sheldon, Crescent City, Gilman, and other surrounding communities.
The cutoff time for prescription orders will be 9:30 am. If a prescription is ordered after the cutoff time, it will be delivered the following day. Prescriptions will be delivered between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The pharmacy is open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. You do not have to be a current patient of IMH to use the IMH Pharmacy.
Rosecrance receives grant
ROCKFORD — Rosecrance has received a $100,000 grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF) that will help sustain critical services in the community.
“We are grateful for fellow Illinoisans who value the critical services we provide for so many people,” said Rosecrance Health Network President Dr. Dave Gomel. “Because of that support, we will continue to provide hope and healing to those who need it most throughout the pandemic.”
The fund has provided financial resources to local community foundations and nonprofits to support residents in need of emergency food and basic supplies, interim housing and shelter, and others.
