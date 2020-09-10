Thompson promoted at Liberty
DANVILLE — Amy (Lockwood) Thompson has been promoted to Estates Manager at Liberty Village of Danville.
Thompson has been the director of marketing the past six years at Hawthorne Inn. She will continue to fill that role in addition to managing Liberty Estates.
For more information about independent living at Liberty Estates, contact Thompson 431-1445, option 2.
Davis honored at correctional center
DANVILLE —Director of Nursing Darcy Davis has been named Employee of the Month for September at the Danville Correctional Center.
Davis began her employment with Wexford Health Services at Danville Correctional Center in June 2019 as a PRN LPN. She completed her nursing degree in December 2019 and was promoted to director of nursing on May 25.
Davis has greatly improved the morale of the nursing staff and is extremely helpful with staff on the floor, assisting them on countless occasions, according to a news release. She has substantial nursing knowledge from previous job experience and has helped improve healthcare for offenders by educating nursing staff on proper nursing techniques and educates staff through monthly meetings on various topics.
Davis also has taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and has worked the front-line with staff, ensuring healthcare staff are following IDOC policies correctly.
OSF opens office in Savoy
URBANA — As OSF HealthCare announces its newest primary care location in Savoy, which is tentatively scheduled to open later this fall.
The OSF Medical Group Primary Care Office will be located at 501 N. Dunlap St. in Savoy.
The 7,800-square-foot location with have nine exam rooms and will provide family medicine services, such as general wellness exams, preventative care, treatment and management of chronic diseases, preventative medicine and caring for patients with acute medical conditions.
Joining the OSF HealthCare Ministry to provide care at the Union Square location is Dr. Andrew Zasada, an internal medicine specialist.
Zasada received his undergraduate degree from Loyola University. He attended medical school at the Warsaw Academy of Medicine at Warsaw Poland. He completed his internal medicine residency at the Catholic Medical Center of Brooklyn and Queens, and the University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Physician Assistant Flora Adams Williams, who currently provides care at the primary care office in Urbana, also will transfer to this location to provide patient care.
Creamery marks certification
CHAMPAIGN — Wes Jarrell and Leslie Cooperband of Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery in Champaign are celebrating 10 years of certification with Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World (AGW), the leading animal welfare and sustainability label across North America.
Jarrell and Cooperband moved to Champaign in 2003, from an urban academic life in Madison, Wis. In 2004, they planted more than 350 fruit trees and 600 berry plants and purchased their first Nubian goats. By August 2005, they had received their licenses for Prairie Fruits' Grade A goat dairy and farmstead creamery. Since then, they have expanded their herd to more than 100 milkers.
Pasture-based management and sustainability continue to be central to the farm's holistic approach to raising livestock. In 2010, Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery achieved Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW certification for their herd of dairy goats, and this July the farmers received a commemorative metal farm sign to acknowledge their decade of certification--and ongoing commitment to high-welfare, sustainable farming. Coincidentally this year, they purchased their neighbor farm and have begun to establish an intentional silvopasture by planting browsing trees and pasture.
The Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW label lets consumers know farm animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm.
For more information about Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery, visit prairiefruits.com, stay connected with the farm's Facebook page and contact the farm at prairiefruits@gmail.com.
Prairie Fruits has launched an online ordering option on its website so products can be shipped direct to shopper’s homes.
