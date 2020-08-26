Chamberlain joins board
DANVILLE — Thomas Chamberlain, EVP and chief lending officer at Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association, was appointed to the Illinois Bankers Association 2020-2021 board of directors. Chamberlain also serves on the board’s executive committee.
The executive committee formulates the association’s state and federal legislative and regulatory policy initiatives for the IBA board of directors and reviews and advises the IBA on banking-related proposals initiated by other organizations. The minimum term to serve on the board is two years; Chamberlain has served on the board since July 2016 and joined the executive committee in July 2019.
The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-serve trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the Illinois Bankers brings together state, national and savings banks of all sizes in Illinois.
Established in 1883, Iroquois Federal is a full-service bank with locations in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Bourbonnais, Savoy and Champaign. It also has a loan processing office in Osage Beach, Mo.
Goodwill extends career services
SPRINGFIELD — Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries has extended its Career Services support to evening hours throughout its central Illinois territory. During this time of high unemployment, many individuals are in need of career guidance, skill development, computer training, help with unemployment claims, and overall support for finding a job and more.
Goodwill’s Career Services division offers all of these types of programs for free as part of its overall mission of helping others through the power of work.
The Career Services division has been operating virtually from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday since the COVID-19 pandemic arose. Career coaches are available online as well as by telephone to deliver these programs and services.
Now Goodwill is announcing these same virtual services are available in the evenings, 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment.
The extension of these services during the evenings is available by appointment by calling (217) 303-9532 or via email: Laura.kuhl@llgi.org.
For a complete listing and description of all programs offered through Goodwill’s Career Services division, go online to https://www.llgi.org/programs-services/career-development-services/.
Weekday virtual career support is available by contacting a Goodwill career coach by region, as follows:
• West, Central and Southern Illinois: (217) 899-0717, email: David.macdonna@llgi.org; or (217) 303-9532, email: Laura.kuhl@llgi.org (4–8 p.m. only)
• Eastern Illinois Area: (217) 503-0456, email: Janice.coleman@llgi.org • Bloomington/Normal Area: (217) 220-9445, email: Ursula.Loercher@llgi.org
OSF wins Forbes recognition
DANVILLE — OSF HealthCare has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-in-State Employers for 2020. The awards list was announced on Aug. 24, and can be viewed on the Forbes website. (https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-by-state/#16675f6f487a)
OSF HealthCare employs nearly 24,000 employees in 145 locations, including 14 hospitals throughout Illinois and Michigan.
CEO Bob Sehring said the recognition is a reflection of the efforts by OSF HealthCare leaders and employees to provide a safe, healthy and productive work environment, based on mutual trust and respect.
To come up with the list, Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to survey more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 500 employees in their U.S. operations. The online panels were then evaluated on a state level.
Participants were asked about an employer’s atmosphere and development, company image, working conditions, salaries and wages, and diversity.
