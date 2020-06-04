Hawthorne’s Star of Month
DANVILLE — Timberly Hicks was chosen as Star of the Month at Hawthorne Inn for the month of April.
Hicks is a C.N.A. who has been part of the Hawthorne Inn team for the past six years.
She is extremely dedicated to her job and takes excellent care of the residents, according to her nomination.
Administrators say they appreciate her devotion and commitment to the residents at Hawthorne Inn of Danville.
OSF to open new office
URBANA — OSF HealthCare announces its newest OSF Medical Group–Primary Care location will be at 1712 W. Springfield Ave. (Union Square) in Champaign. It’s tentatively scheduled to open to patients this fall.
The location will provide family medicine services, such as general wellness exams, preventative care, treatment and management of chronic diseases, preventative medicine and caring for patients with acute medical conditions. Physical therapy and X-ray services also will be available. Joining the OSF HealthCare Ministry to provide care at the Union Square location is
Dr. Margaret Tate, who specializes in family medicine, providing health care to families and individuals of all ages.
Tate received her bachelor’s degree from Millikin University and medical degree from A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine. She is finishing her residency in family medicine at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Health Alliance earns honors
URBANA — Health Alliance Pharmacy has earned a quality award for the second year in a row from the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA). The organization has recognized 24 Medicare plan contracts with a quality award for high achievement or significant improvement in PQA measures of medication safety and appropriate use. The group bases awards on published Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Part D Star Ratings.
The Excellence in Quality Award recognizes Medicare Advantage Drug Plans (MAPD) and Prescription Drug Plans (PDP). PQC recognizes MAPDs who achieve at least a 4.5 out of 5 stars Part D summary rating and a 5-star rating on all five PQA medication measures used in the 2020 CMS Star Ratings program. PDPs are recognized for achieving at least a 4.5 of out of 5 stars Part D summary rating and a 4-star rating on all five PQA medication measures used in the 2020 CMS program.
PQA honors Health Alliance for an Excellence in Quality Award for the third year in a row.
Industrial courses set
DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College Corporate & Community Education is coordinating Tooling-U, a 90-day all access license for online industrial manufacturing programs. More than 500 unique online classes and instructor-led presentations are offered, including electrical, mechanical, rigging, quality, department safety and more.
Explore course options at https://www.toolingu.com/classes. You can search for training classes by functional area, job role or business need.
For more information, email syates@dacc.edu.
