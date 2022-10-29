Dr. Jo-Mel Labayog signs his name and draws a Snoopy figure on a Danville Mass Transit bus Friday morning outside the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center. The city of Danville wrapped one of its buses with OSF cancer care signage. Cancer center staff and Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. were among those who signed the bus. DMT had special pink shirts made for the day. Also, bus driver Brenda Finley, who drives this bus on her route, is a breast cancer survivor. Those in attendance called the bus an original art piece. Finley said the bus wrap is "pretty cool" and they're happy to support OSF.

