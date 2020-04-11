DANVILLE — The city of Danville has issued further burn ban and yard waste clarifications:
- The ban does include recreational fires. You may not use burn pits, burn piles, have wiener roasts, etc.
- The ban does not include grilling. You may cook outside on a grill, in a smoker, or with other approved equipment using whatever materials you normally would.
- The city will continue to pick up yard waste (Grass, Leaves, Shrubbery Trimmings, Garden Waste (no food products), Brush) in the appropriate bags for all Danville residents through April 30 free of charge (like is done every year). Bagged yard waste (and toters, if you’ve purchased a sticker) will be picked up the same day as your garbage during the month of April.
- Residents may use any approved paper yard waste bags. Yard waste bags are available at various retail outlets (pricing set by stores). No tape or adhesive permitted on yard waste bags, just fold and/or roll down the top of the bags. Yard waste contained in plastic bags or boxes will not be collected.
- The following items will not be collected with yard waste: Stumps, Landscape Timbers, Railroad Ties, Dirt, Gravel, Rock, Straw, Hay Bales, Pumpkins, and Christmas Trees that are contaminated with flocking, tinsel, etc. (Straw, Hay, Pumpkins, and Contaminated Christmas Trees may be placed with household waste).
6. Customers with a current 2020 yard waste sticker may drop off yard waste at the yard waste facility at no additional charge. Yard waste sticker customers must provide proof of sticker purchase (receipt, picture of current sticker, etc.) when dropping off at the yard waste site. Yard waste site hours: Monday through Thursday:7:30 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.; Friday – Sunday: closed to the public.
Residents who wish to have yard waste pickup beyond April 30 (or who wish to start using a toter now) can call the Public Works office at (217) 431-2288 or (217) 431-2334 and purchase a sticker over the phone with a debit or credit card. Residents may also send a check for $40 per sticker to the 1155 E Voorhees St. location. The city will mail all stickers, receipts and brochures with specific zone information to each customer.
To inquire about yard waste, stickers, products for sale, or if you have any additional questions contact the Public Works Department at (217) 431-2288.
