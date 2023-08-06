PEORIA – Bradley University congratulated the 900-plus students who earned degrees in May. The following students from the area who earned degrees:
- Kelsey Wendell of Bismarck received a BS in Public Health Education
- Ethan Lyon of Crawfordsvlle, Ind., received a BS in Management Information Systems Business Analytics
- Bryce Dalle of Homer received a BA in Psychology, World Languages and Cultures – Spanish
- Aubrey Tate of Homer received a DPT in Physical Therapy
- Hayden Hoskins of Williamsport, Ind., received a BSCE in Civil Engineering
More than 1700 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2023. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
The following students from the area made the list:
- Emma Ferren of Covington, Ind.
- Ethan Lyon of Crawfordsvlle, Ind.
- Sierra Bryant of Danville
- Emily Everett of Danville
- DJameia Hoskins of Danville
- Alexandria Reed of Danville
