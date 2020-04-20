DANVILLE — Every year Bowman Estate residents can count on Supportive Living Week being a fun-filled week of celebrations, contests and activities with a set theme.
But due to COVID-19, this year’s celebration had to be amended so residents could participate individually while following social distancing guidelines.
“Bowman Estates wanted to pay tribute to our residents and decided to celebrate through ‘The Spirit of Supportive Living Week,’” Brittany Cain, director of marketing and sales, said.
“Though we weren’t able to do the events as we had first planned with our residents, our workers came together to plan alternative ideas that allow our residents to celebrate the week without having to put their health at risk,” Cain said.
This year the theme chosen by the Affordable Assisted Living Coalition was “The Time of Your Life.”
The week of events is as follows: April 20, Crazy Hat Day, residents were encouraged to wear their craziest hat; Tuesday, Hawaiian Day, a luau and sweet treats will come to the residents who also will try their hand at a tiki bean bag game; Wednesday, Country and Western Day, the saloon will come to the residents who are encouraged to dress as a cowboy and try line dancing and lassoing a mini pinto; Thursday, Pajama Day with sweet treats delivered to the residents; and Friday, Staff Appreciation Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.