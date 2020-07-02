DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering Leadership Boot Camp 2020. Give your supervisors/managers the skills they need for success.
The Leadership Boot Camp offers eight unique courses in a condensed leadership series led by Steve Welland. The series will be held from July-November.
Seating is limited. Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the DACC Bremer Conference Center, Room 110.
For more information or to register, call Brittany Woodworth at 443-8779 or email bwoodworth@dacc.edu
Registration deadline is July 17. Enroll your managers in Leadership Boot Camp for $1,650 per person. Call for special discount pricing if enrolling more than five people.
The classes are:
• July 28: Communicating for Superior Team-work: Managing Your Communication Style™
In this class we will explore the essence of teamwork – effective communication. This program employs the classic DiSC instrument to provide participants with a better understanding of their own communication style.
• Aug. 11: Building Trust Under Pressure™
Leaders with solid foundational leadership habits for building productivity and strong working relationships. Participants learn and apply six basic principles, universal leadership guidelines.
• Aug. 25: Communication Excellence: Managing Performance with DiSC™
Using the Everything DiSC Management Profile, we explore the differences between communication styles and develop specific plans to deliver messages in the most effective means possible.
• Sept. 8: Giving Needs-Based Feedback™
Skill in giving feedback helps leaders support the internal motivation of employees to grow their knowledge and expertise.
• Sept. 22: Realizing Talent in Others ™
Realizing Talent in Others™ helps leaders match the employee’s natural need to demonstrate competence with the organization’s need to succeed. Recognize the psychological needs of individuals, and incorporate leadership behaviors to support them.
• Oct. 6: Resolving Conflicts Within Your Team™
Effective leaders understand the impact conflict can have on a team and put processes in place for dealing with it, either by intervening directly or helping team members resolve conflicts on their own.
• Oct. 20: Managing Your Priorities™
Gone are the days of “doing more with less.” Today, we must “do everything with nearly nothing” and the new “as soon as possible” is “now.” No wonder priority management is itself a pressing priority. Traditional time management is no match for these challenges.
• Nov. 3: Offering Rewards and Recognition™
Offering Rewards and Recognition™ helps participants to use rewards effectively and to apply a simple process for offering recognition. The payoff of these skills is improved employee engagement, performance, and results.
All trainings at DACC are held in compliance with the latest CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.