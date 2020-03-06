PONTIAC — Uncharted waters are ahead for the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils.
For just the second time in this century, the boys basketball program at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will be playing for a sectional championship.
“(Assistant coach) Murad (Abbed) has talked about the last time that we played for a sectional championship,’’ said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al head coach Gary Tidwell, who coaching at Danville the last time the Blue Devils played for a sectional title.
Abbed was one of the key players back in 2008 when Bismarck-Henning lost a hard-fought 65-63 contest to Olney East Richland in the championship game of the Casey-Westfield Sectional Tournament.
Tidwell said that while the team knows about its history, it’s really not something they have talked about this year.
“At the start of the season, we talked about our goal was to get to the state tournament,’’ Tidwell said. “That’s still our focus and this is one of the steps that we must take to get there.’’
Standing between Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (33-0) and its march to the state tournament will be the Joliet Catholic Academy Hilltoppers, who come into Friday’s contest with a 15-18 record.
“We know they have played a lot of bigger schools,’’ said Tidwell, as Joliet Catholic went 4-14 against Class 3A and 4A teams this season. “They are playing really good basketball right now. They have a good point guard and a couple of nice shooters.
“I don’t think a lot of people expected them to be here, so they are playing free and loose and that’s a dangerous team.’’
Joliet Catholic’s 50-49 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Wednesday night definitely forced a change in plans for Tidwell and his staff.
“We had some stuff ready to go on Paxton,’’ Tidwell admitted. “So that’s where that extra day of rest that we had is paying off. After their win on Wednesday, we were able to collect some films and spend our time (on Thursday) watching them to develop our game plan.’’
One thing that Tidwell has seen on film is that the Hilltoppers are a pretty physical team.
“Defensively, they like to play a pack line defense. They are going to look to take away our drives and bump us off of our screens,’’ Tidwell said. “On offense, they are patient and we have to keep them off of the offensive boards.’’
Tonight’s game is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Pontiac Township High School and the game can be heard locally on WRHK-FM 94.9.
