Ride Illinois' 2020 Illinois Bike Summit will take place online on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Join bicycle advocates, planners, civil engineers, elected officials and others from around the state for a day of learning about bicycling issues from your home or office.
This year's virtual summit will feature a range of session topics from bikeway types and bike share programs to advocacy and community engagement.
Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, will be the keynote speaker. Visit illinoisbikesummit.org for the event's extensive lineup of presenters, discussion and Q&A sessions, and descriptions of the following breakout session options:
• Infrastructure: Bikeway Types and Bike Planning
• Bike sharing programs in Illinois
• Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
• Trails: IDOT's policy and practical tips
• Bicycle Education Resources
• Bicycles and the Law
• Infrastructure case studies
• Bikeway and trail grants
• Sharing the public way with e-bikes and scooters
• Local Bike Advocacy: enacting change in your community
• Apps and e-maps for users, advocates and planners
• Cycling During a Pandemic
Regular registration is $60, but Ride Illinois members can register for $20 at https://www.accelevents.com/e/ILBikeSummit2020. (To become a member, go to https://rideillinois.org/membership/) College and high school students can register for $10.
Email Ride Illinois at info@rideillinois.org with any questions. Also, Ride Illinois realizes that many people in Illinois are under serious financial pressure due to the pandemic and/or loss of income. Contact Ride Illinois at that email address to request a reduced or complimentary registration to the Illinois Bike Summit.
"The renewed interest in cycling for recreation and transportation is one highlight of an otherwise challenging year," said Dave Simmons, executive director of Ride Illinois.
"The 2020 Illinois Bike Summit is a unique, virtual opportunity for cyclists of all ages and abilities, advocates, and professionals to connect, collaborate, and learn — with a shared goal of making Illinois a more bike-friendly state.”
