Women’s Big Ten Conference All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 14-1 24-1
Iowa 12-2 20-5
Maryland 12-3 21-5
Michigan 10-4 20-5
Ohio State 10-5 21-5
Illinois 9-6 19-7
Purdue 8-6 17-7
Nebraska 6-8 14-11
Michigan State 5-9 13-12
Rutgers 4-10 10-16
Penn State 4-10 13-12
Wisconsin 3-11 8-18
Minnesota 2-12 9-16
Northwestern 1-13 8-17
Monday, Feb. 6
Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Ohio State 93, Minnesota 63
Michigan State 88, Wisconsin 63
Thursday, Feb. 9
Indiana 87, Iowa 78
Purdue 68, Rutgers 54
Illinois 72, Nebraska 64
Maryland 79, Northwestern 54
Saturday, Feb. 11
Wisconsin 76, Minnesota 70, OT
Sunday, Feb. 12
Maryland 82, Illinois 71
Michigan 80, Nebraska 75
Purdue 76, Northwestern 61
Iowa 111, Rutgers 57
Michigan State 81, Penn State, 75, OT
Monday, Feb. 13
Indiana 83, Ohio State 59
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Northwestern at Rutgers, LATE
Michigan State at Purdue, LATE
Wisconsin at Iowa, LATE
Nebraska at Minnesota, LATE
Thursday, Feb. 16
Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 18
Iowa at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Illinois, 2 p.m.
