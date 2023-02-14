Women’s Big Ten Conference All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 14-1 24-1

Iowa 12-2 20-5

Maryland 12-3 21-5

Michigan 10-4 20-5

Ohio State 10-5 21-5

Illinois 9-6 19-7

Purdue 8-6 17-7

Nebraska 6-8 14-11

Michigan State 5-9 13-12

Rutgers 4-10 10-16

Penn State 4-10 13-12

Wisconsin 3-11 8-18

Minnesota 2-12 9-16

Northwestern 1-13 8-17

Monday, Feb. 6

Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Ohio State 93, Minnesota 63

Michigan State 88, Wisconsin 63

Thursday, Feb. 9

Indiana 87, Iowa 78

Purdue 68, Rutgers 54

Illinois 72, Nebraska 64

Maryland 79, Northwestern 54

Saturday, Feb. 11

Wisconsin 76, Minnesota 70, OT

Sunday, Feb. 12

Maryland 82, Illinois 71

Michigan 80, Nebraska 75

Purdue 76, Northwestern 61

Iowa 111, Rutgers 57

Michigan State 81, Penn State, 75, OT

Monday, Feb. 13

Indiana 83, Ohio State 59

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Northwestern at Rutgers, LATE

Michigan State at Purdue, LATE

Wisconsin at Iowa, LATE

Nebraska at Minnesota, LATE

Thursday, Feb. 16

Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 18

Iowa at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Illinois, 2 p.m.

