Women’s Big Ten Conference All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 16-1 26-1

Maryland 14-3 23-5

Iowa 14-3 22-6

Ohio State 12-5 23-5

Michigan 10-6 20-7

Illinois 10-6 20-7

Purdue 9-7 18-8

Nebraska 6-10 14-13

Michigan State 6-10 14-13

Rutgers 5-11 11-17

Wisconsin 4-12 9-19

Penn State 4-13 13-15

Minnesota 3-14 10-18

Northwestern 2-14 9-18

Monday, Feb. 6

Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Ohio State 93, Minnesota 63

Michigan State 88, Wisconsin 63

Thursday, Feb. 9

Indiana 87, Iowa 78

Purdue 68, Rutgers 54

Illinois 72, Nebraska 64

Maryland 79, Northwestern 54

Saturday, Feb. 11

Wisconsin 76, Minnesota 70, OT

Sunday, Feb. 12

Maryland 82, Illinois 71

Michigan 80, Nebraska 75

Purdue 76, Northwestern 61

Iowa 111, Rutgers 57

Michigan State 81, Penn State, 75, OT

Monday, Feb. 13

Indiana 83, Ohio State 59

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Rutgers 62, Northwestern 48

Iowa 91, Northwestern 48

Minnesota 95, Nebraska 92

Michigan State at Purdue, postponed

Thursday, Feb. 16

Ohio State 67, Penn State 55

Indiana 68, Michigan 52

Saturday Feb. 18

Iowa 80, Nebraska 60

Maryland 66, Michigan State 61

Northwestern 76, Minnesota 62

Sunday, Feb. 19

Indiana 83, Purdue 60

Illinois 85, Penn State 62

Monday, Feb. 20

Wisconsin 88, Rutgers 62

Ohio State 74, Michigan 61

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Maryland 96, Iowa 68

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Purdue 86, Penn State 62

Michigan State 71, Minnesota 67

Nebraska at Illinois, LATE

Thursday, Feb. 23

Rutgers at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Maryland at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Michigan State at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Illinois at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

