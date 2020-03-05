INDIANAPOLIS — Karissa McLaughlin scored 17 points, Ae’Rianna Harris and Fatou Diagne posted double-doubles and ninth-seeded Purdue defeated eighth-seeded Michigan State 72-63 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.
Harris scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots, which was one short of her Purdue record in the tournament set when she was a freshman in 2017. Diagne came off the bench to get 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Dominique Oden scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (18-13), who ended a three-game losing streak and now face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Maryland in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The lead stretched to 53-38 entering the fourth quarter when the Spartans rallied behind Shay Colley. She had nine points, Michigan State was 11 of 23 and the game got as close as six points three times.
Colley and Nia Clouden had 14 points each for the Spartans (16-14), Julia Ayraut scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Taryn McCutcheon added 10 points and 10 boards. McCutcheon also had five assists to push her career total to 582 after passing MSU assistant Kristin Hayne for the school record (574) in the regular-season finale.
Rutgers 64 Wisconsin 55
INDIANAPOLIS — Arella Guirantes scored 11 of Rutgers’ 14 third-quarter points and finished with 27 as the fifth-seeded Scarlet Knights beat No. 12 seed Wisconsin 63-55 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.
Rutgers trailed for most of the third quarter, but Guirantes kept them in it before taking over with seven points during a 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter for a nine-point lead. The Scarlet Knights led by as many as five points the rest of the way.
Guirantes entered ranked 14th in the nation in scoring at 20 points per game and she finished 10 of 17 from the field with three 3-pointers.
Rutgers (22-8) will play 20th-ranked Indiana in the second quarterfinal game on Friday, reaching the round for the fifth time in its last six appearances. The Scarlet Knights opened the season by winning 15 of 17 games — with the second loss coming against the fourth-seeded Hoosiers on Dec. 31.
Wisconsin (12-19) was led by Imani Lewis with 19 points and 10 rebounds for her 18th double-double of the season. She’s fifth in program history for career double-doubles. Niya Beverley was the third, and final, player in the game with double-digit scoring at 11.
Michigan 81 Nebraska 75
INDIANAPOLIS — Amy Dilk scored 22 points, Naz Hillmon added 20 and seventh-seeded Michigan used a strong third quarter to defeat 10th-seeded Nebraska 81-75 on Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.
Leigha Brown and Isabelle Bourne combined for 22 points to put Nebraska on top 42-34 at halftime but the Wolverines took the lead for good with a 13-2 run to open the second half.
Hillmon contributed five points, Akienreh Johnson tied it at 44 with a layup and Maddie Nolan followed with a 3-pointer for the lead.
Michigan (20-10) faces co-champion and 11th-ranked Northwestern, the second seed, in the third quarterfinal game on Friday night.
The Wolverines took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter and pushed that to 12 on two occasions but Nebraska stayed within striking distance. Michigan made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth.
Hillmon and Nolan had seven rebounds each and Dilk had six assists. Nolan also had four steals.
Brown finished with 22 points and Bourne 16 for the Cornhuskers (17-13).
Ohio State 77 Minnesota 56
INDIANAPOLIS — Aaliyah Patty had 15 points and eight rebounds to help No. 6 seed Ohio State beat No. 11 seed Minnesota 77-56 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.
Ohio State will face third-seeded and 19th-ranked Iowa in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The Buckeyes (19-11) scored 14 straight points early in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 68-50 lead on Jacy Sheldon’s 3-pointer with 4:36 left.
Sheldon had 15 points, Janai Crooms added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Braxtin Miller scored 13. Dorka Juhasz grabbed 16 rebounds to go with six points.
Jasmine Powell scored 14 points to lead the Golden Gophers (16-15). Jasmine Brunson added 11 points and Gadiva Hubbard scored 10.
Minnesota never led and trailed by 17 in the first quarter but cut the deficit to six by halftime and used an 11-2 run to get within four early in the fourth quarter.
