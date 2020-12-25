EAST LANSING, Mich. — D’Mitrk Trice had to play on the road Christmas Day and still got to celebrate one of his best games with his family in the house.
Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to an 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State on Friday.
Trice’s parents, older brother, Travis, and his grandma were among the dozens of fans in the stands. The family used to cheer for the Spartans when his older brother, Travis, played for Tom Izzo from 2011-15.
“It was just great to see them and for them to travel up here and us to get the win on Christmas, it’s a big deal,” he said. “I was able to have six tickets for myself and coach Izzo was gracious enough to give my older brother three tickets.”
Izzo acknowledged he didn’t recruit D’Mitrk Trice because he didn’t project him to development into one of the Big Ten’s top players.
“I think we would’ve offered him a scholarship, I think he would’ve come,” Izzo said.
Trice is in his fifth year at Wisconsin, where he steadily improved enough to become a third-team, All-Big Ten player last year.
“I’ve known him since he was little and the way he was grown is a credit to him,” Izzo said.
The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) won at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004 and extended their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games, dating to last season when they shared the conference championship with the Spartans and Maryland.
To celebrate, players poured water on coach Greg Gard in the locker room.
“Just really proud of the team,” Gard said. “They doused me with water, so I had to change my mask. I’ll have to change everything before we jump on the plane.”
Michigan State (6-2, 0-2) led by nine points early in the second half before struggling down the stretch at both ends of the court. Wisconsin scored 14 of the last 21 points over the final 4:03 to turn a closely contested game into a lopsided result.
“Disappointed to get a nine-point lead and you just don’t step on their throat,” Izzo said.
Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points, but he didn’t get much help from his teammates offensively. Aaron Henry was the only other Spartan to score in double figures, but he was 5 of 13 from the field for 12 points and had seven turnovers.
The Badgers, meanwhile, had balance with four double-digit scorers and they combined to score the most points in program history in a win over a ranked team.
Wisconsin’s Aleem Ford scored 13 points while Brad Davison and Micah Potter each had 11.
Michigan 80 Nebraska 69
LINCOLN, Neb. — Michigan hadn’t played a game in 12 days and hadn’t left Ann Arbor all season. The layoff didn’t deter the No. 19 Wolverines.
Franz Wagner had 20 points and Michigan scored 10 straight points early in the second half to pull away from Nebraska in an 80-69 victory Friday.
“I’m impressed with how the guys handled themselves during the stretch (with no games),” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “It’s not easy ... to come out and play after the long layoff, I wasn’t worried about the first half. Nebraska’s a good team. The second half, we did a better job defensively.”
Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) started slow in its first game since Dec. 13 due to coronavirus concerns but stunned Nebraska (4-5, 0-2) with the two-minute flurry that began with Isaiah Livers’ 3-pointer. Wagner close it with a 25-footer that put the Wolverines up 53-41 with 14:38 remaining.
“I laughed at halftime and told the guys ‘They’re going to fall, keep shooting them,’” Howard said. “Sure enough, in the second half, they started making them. It was inspiring to watch.”
Nebraska put together an 11-2 run, highlighted by a steal and breakaway dunk by Trey McGowens, and cut the Michigan lead to 64-60 on McGowens’ free throws with 6:20 left.
The Wolverines countered with a 7-2 spurt, going up 71-62 on Eli Brooks’ fast-break layup with 4:45 remaining. Nebraska didn’t get closer than six the rest of the way.
Michigan struggled to get on track from long distance in the first half, hitting just 4 of 17 3-point attempts. Nebraska led for much of the half behind 21 points from Teddy Allen, who finished with a career high 25.
That also changed in the second half when Chaundee Brown Jr. started guarding the hot Husker.
“At one of the timeouts, Chaundee said to me ‘Coach, I want Allen.’ I said ’you got him,” Howard said. “It shows the character he has to guard the other team’s best player. He did a great job making it hard for Teddy.”
Livers had 17 points for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson had 13 points and 15 rebounds, Chaundee Brown, Jr. had 13 points and Mike Smith had 10 points
Dalano Banton had 17 points for Nebraska and McGowens had 15 points.
